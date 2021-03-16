See ballet legend Robert Hill at the Orlando Ballet

Looks like Robert Hill is going to have to pull himself together – again.

Hill, who has had a long career as a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theater, will perform solo this month at the age of 60 as part of from an Orlando Ballet program called The Robert Hill collection.

Other works will serve as a sampler of the choreography Hill has created for his dancers since he became artistic director of the company in 2009, including selections from Swan Lake, Don Quixote, and its thrilling, highly praised Songs Burana. But as the sentimental journeys go on, it will be difficult to surpass The call – the contemplative solo work created by choreographer Jessica Lang, a longtime friend of Hill’s ABT. She convinced him to execute her.

The call is a tribute to a work inspired by a beloved Lang mentor. For a dancer to capture the spirit of the piece, you have to approach it, she says, “from a very visceral place – something that comes from deep within the soul.

This would explain how Hill describes her own connection to dance, which requires a unique costume: a massive white skirt that surrounds the performer, generating a sense of floating spirituality. “I don’t feel like I have to sell this dance,” says Hill. “It gives me the chance to go into myself – to have a full experience that way.”

With the other work of the program, The call will be used to christen Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Center, marking the company’s first major performance at its new facility in Loch Haven Cultural Park on the shores of Lake Formosa. The program was originally scheduled for last year but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Now Hill is a year older, but still in excellent shape, thanks to a workout routine, careful nutrition and the daily rigors of putting his dancers to the test.

He says he’s even grateful, in a way, for the delay. “It gave me a year to think about what this dance meant to me,” he says. “I see it as a metaphor for my career.”

“Metaphor” is a nice word, given the physical demands of a career that has not been without hardships. Thirty years ago this month, when he played the role of Siegfried in Swan LakeHill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and had to be transported off the stage in agony.

Another lead dancer, Phillip Broomhead – who now heads the Orlando Ballet School – stood backstage. He put on a costume and finished the performance.

Hill ended up traveling to Vail, Colorado to undergo reconstructive surgery by renowned knee specialist, Dr. J. Richard Steadman, and was able to resume his career.

Now is the time for another visit.

The wear and tear on his knee has taken its toll over the decades. Following this month’s performance, Hill will travel to Vail for a return engagement with Dr. Steadman and another surgery to repair his knee.

Not that this month’s performance is necessarily his swan song. “I could come back and dance at 99,” says Hill.

If he does, it won’t surprise at least one old friend.

Susan Jones, who has worked for ABT for 50 years and still serves as stage manager (principal ballet mistress), sent Hill this appropriate birthday message last month:

“Happy birthday, Robert. I wish I could be with you to celebrate today. Remember: the older the violinist, the smoother the melody.

Performance The Robert Hill collection, with The call, will take place March 19-28 at Harriett’s Ballet Center, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, Orlando. orlandoballet.org