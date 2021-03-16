Jennifer Lopez had wedding dress fittings amid the breakup

Jennifer Lopez continued last week with plans to marry Alex Rodriguez, even though their relationship had gone through such a “difficult time” that relatives told the media they had broken up – reports the couple subsequently denied. .

Since last week, the seemingly hopeful superstar singer has been on dates to have fittings on her wedding dress, even though her two-year engagement to the former New York Yankees slugger was ” on the rocks ”for some time, an insider said to Page Six Monday.

“There were issues between them, but she was still sitting down for fittings on (her wedding dress) last week,” the insider said.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, who got engaged in March 2019, have twice called off their marriages, apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Friday, multiple sources told multiple media outlets that they split up amid his latest cheating scandal – this time around, as speculation arose he had an affair with the TV star. -reality Madison LeCroy from “Southern Charm”, People reported.

But on Saturday, the couple released a statement to People and other outlets saying they are staying together. “We are working on some things,” the couple said in a joint statement.

On Monday, Rodriguez flew to see Lopez in the Dominican Republican, where she is working on a new film, the Daily Mail reported. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a clip of the view from his balcony in the Caribbean and captioned it, “Happy Monday. New week. New day. Forward. To the top. He tagged Lopez in the post.

A source close to the couple told People over the weekend, “They never officially broke up and talked about it, but are still together. They had a difficult time, but they were not broken. The source added that the speculation surrounding LeCroy “had nothing to do with the predicament.”

A second insider insisted to People that the tensions in the relationship were “not caused by a third party.” Madison [LeCroy] or anyone else. They work through things.

But the couple’s attempt to work “through things” could be complicated by the fact that Lopez is in the Dominican Republican filming his movie, and Rodriguez must be based in Miami as he provides MLB analysis for ESPN. “It’s hard to see each other, especially with the quarantine and COVID, but they want to try to stay together,” the first source told People.

The news that Lopez and Rodriguez had gone their separate ways – a breakup that would have been ‘long in coming’ – stunned fans, with the celebrity world seeing the potential end of one of their most high-profile Instagram superstar pairings. recent history.

After Lopez and Rodriguez started dating four years ago, they often shared affectionate, fit-looking and fabulous photos together, posing on award-winning red carpets, fainting in romantic places or relaxing in them. glamorous confines of one of their multiple homes during the pandemic.

The entertainment diva and ex-MLB star also loved to share photos of their happy blended family. Their Instagram feeds often featured images of them with 13-year-old Lopezs twins Max and Emme, from his marriage to Marc Anthony, as well as his two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with her ex- wife Cynthia Scurtis. .

Lopez has been married three times previously and was famously (or infamously) engaged to Ben Affleck. Rodriguez has been married once before.

But the couple also faced Rodriguez’s periodic headaches related to other women. The latest rumors involved Rodriguez FaceTiming with Southern star Charm LeCroy, as Page Six reported. Representatives for Rodriguez have denied contact with LeCroy, saying: He does not know this woman.

LeCroy also told Page Six that she had Rodriguez never met but that they had spoken on the phone. She went on to say that Rodriguez had never physically cheated her fiancé with me, claiming that she spoke to him randomly, but not consistently.

But, for Lopez, the question of Rodriguez and other women dates back to 2017, when they were around four months into their relationship. Reports circulated that Lopez had hired a private investigator to confirm or refute claims that he was a serial cheater who was still seeing a former mistress.

Shes has heard cheating rumors in the past and never let it bother her, a source told Us Weekly in March 2019, shortly after the couple shared sunset beach photos of him. proposing a marriage while on vacation in the Bahamas.

She trusts (Rodriguez) and his love, the source told Us Weekly. They are inseparable and together almost all the time.

But immediately after announcing their engagement in early March 2019, a former Playboy Playmate told a UK tabloid he sent her racy texts, begging her for ‘naughty videos’ and a threesome with her and another woman. .

Former Oakland player Jose Canseco also launched a tirade on Twitter against Rodriguez, his longtime baseball nemesis, claiming that A-Rod slept with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

But Jessica Cans firmly denied her ex-husband’s claims about her and Rodriguez days later.

In recent months, Lopez and Rodriguez had stood together at high-profile public events, with him accompanying her to President Joe Bidens’ inauguration, where she sang America the Beautiful. They also attended the Super Bowl together.

On March 1, the couple were pictured happily kissing in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming his latest film, Shotgun Wedding, Page Six said.