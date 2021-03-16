Demon Slayer movie finally arrives in US after breaking records in Japan





The excellent and massively popular anime Demon slayer was as successful at the box office as it was in Japan, the film adaptation of its manga arc Mugen Train is the crudest film in the country’s history. Now, the film is finally arriving in North America, starting with a theatrical release in the US and Canada on April 23 with distribution from Aniplex of America and Funimation. The official title of the film, in true anime style, is a bit of a mouthful: Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train. But that didn’t stop the film from its box office dominance. He broke the $ 100 million mark in Japan in just 10 days and has since grossed nearly $ 400 million in the country alone, beating Hayao Miyazakis. Abducted as if by magic and Titanic for the all-time record. The movie is rated R and is an hour and 57 minutes long, ensuring fans of beautifully animated, high octane fighting fantasy anime will be able to see bloody, well-choreographed battle scenes. There will also be 4DX and IMAX screenings, as well as dubbed and subtitled versions. According to Aniplex and Funimation, those interested in watching Mugen train Home will have to wait until June 22, when digital purchases and rentals will be distributed across Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and PlayStation Store. For those who are not familiar, Demon slayer is a fantasy manga written by Koyoharu Gotouge that focuses on the trials of young swordsman Tanjiro Kamado, who sets out on a quest to return his sister to her human form after she transforms into a demon. Mugen train specifically covers a middle part of the storyline of the manga, following the Season 1 adaptation of the early stories and early arcs anime. The anime is produced by famous studio Ufotable, which also hosted the film and is working on the second season of the shows which will air in 2021.

