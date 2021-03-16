Operation Varsity Blues review: Netflix hybrid documentary on college admissions scandal barely passes the ‘worth watching’ test

Of course, Lifetime has already weighed in with its own quick flick on the subject, but it has only scratched the surface. Here, the filmmakers behind the documentary “Fyre,” Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, enlist Matthew Modine to portray the mastermind of the operation, Rick Singer, dramatically re-enacting his wiretapped conversations with the accomplices and parents involved.

It’s a showy way to illustrate what happened, but as is often the case with such efforts, too cute for its own good, blurring the lines between scripted drama and reality. Make a movie or make a documentary, but ultimately make up your mind and choose a path.

The feature film gives a better insight into how the program works and the extent to which these wealthy parents lived out their own hopes and dreams through their children. “Parents apply to college, and the child is the vehicle through which they apply to college,” says university admissions counselor Perry Kalmus.

Indeed, perhaps the most effective video embedded in the documentary features children exulting or deflating when receiving college notifications – one declares feeling ‘broken’ by rejection – highlighting both the pressure they face and young people deprived of these moments of triumph because of extended admissions to peers whose parents used Singer’s “side door” to purchase their entry.