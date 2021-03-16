Operation Varsity Blues review: Netflix hybrid documentary on college admissions scandal barely passes the ‘worth watching’ test

Of course, Lifetime has already weighed in with its own quick flick on the subject, but it has only scratched the surface. Here, the filmmakers behind the documentary “Fyre,” Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, enlist Matthew Modine to portray the mastermind of the operation, Rick Singer, dramatically re-enacting his wiretapped conversations with the accomplices and parents involved.
It’s a showy way to illustrate what happened, but as is often the case with such efforts, too cute for its own good, blurring the lines between scripted drama and reality. Make a movie or make a documentary, but ultimately make up your mind and choose a path.
The feature film gives a better insight into how the program works and the extent to which these wealthy parents lived out their own hopes and dreams through their children. “Parents apply to college, and the child is the vehicle through which they apply to college,” says university admissions counselor Perry Kalmus.
Indeed, perhaps the most effective video embedded in the documentary features children exulting or deflating when receiving college notifications – one declares feeling ‘broken’ by rejection – highlighting both the pressure they face and young people deprived of these moments of triumph because of extended admissions to peers whose parents used Singer’s “side door” to purchase their entry.
While the presentation focuses on Singer and parents – including actor Lori Loughlin, as well as Felicity Huffman among the most prominent celebrity names – much of the material points to the entire system. The issues raised range from the focus on universities bringing in huge sums of money – including donations to ‘under the radar’ sports – to the culture of college rankings that intensify competition for entry into schools. elite.
The talks also include some of those who have been implicated in the case, such as former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to arranging bribes for inexperienced students named as sailing recruits. Unlike several other coaches and administrators involved, Vandemoer did not keep the money himself, and he accuses his bosses of showing general indifference to his program, except when he was passing big checks.
Akil Bello, an expert in test preparation, finally gets to the heart of the matter – and perhaps why so many people had such a visceral reaction to this story – by asking, “Why did these parents choose to cheat when their children already had so many? “
That’s a good question, as is why “Operation Varsity Blues” felt compelled to dramatize a documentary that didn’t need this embellishment.
“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” releases March 17 on Netflix.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit