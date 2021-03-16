Wolf Van Halen criticizes Eddie’s tribute





Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in October 2020.

Photo credit: Daniel Knighton / Getty Images The Grammys honored dozens of artists at the ceremony on March 14, including the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. A clip of his legendary solo Eruption has been played. Now his son, Wolf, is speaking out about how the awards handled his father’s legacy. I had no idea they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others that we had lost, Wolf wrote in an Instagram post at the end of March 15. He said he thought the In Memoriam would feature more songs; instead, the musicians paid full tributes to Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine and Gerry Marsden. A guitarist himself, Wolf said he refused to play Eruption himself during the In Memoriam segment. I don’t think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music other than himself, he wrote. But Eddie not being mentioned among other late artists who are remembered at the start of the series was what hurt the most, Wolf added. I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now (and the academy seems a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument. , the world of rock and music in general, he wrote. There will never be another innovator like him. The Van Halen group has a Grammy out of just five nominations, for best hard rock performance of 1992. Wolf then approached rock himself at the Academy, writing, I’d love to have the opportunity to speak with the Recording. Academy not only of inheritance. from my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre continues. The Academy’s treatment of rock music in recent years has been confusing to fans, with the categories of best rock performance and rock song often dominated by songs from the nominees for Best Alternative Music Album. And among the nominees in Record, Album and Song of the Year this year, only Haims album Women in Music Pt. III also received a rock nomination, in best rock performance for the track The Steps. Wolf admitted that the tribute would not have affected his father. I know Pop would probably laugh and say Ehh who’s sick of it? he wrote. He was only talking about music anyway. The rest didn’t matter.







