Elliot Page opens on coming out as a trans: “I am fully who I am”

The actor reflects on sharing the news of his identity with the world at the end of last year, the “uneasiness” he felt in Hollywood before that and how he is approaching the next chapter of his career.



Elliot Page opens up on what prompted him to announce last December that he is transgender and how he felt before and after his big announcement.

In her first interview since coming out as a trans, for a cover story with Time magazineAt times, Page is emotional and when asked how he feels before sharing the news, he pauses and puts his hand over his heart and closes his eyes.

This feeling of real excitement and deep gratitude for having reached this point in my life, he says, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.

Page adds that he expected the news to receive both praise and negative reaction, but he didn’t expect his ad to receive so much attention.

What I expected was a lot of support and love and a huge amount of hate and transphobia, he says. Time. This is essentially what happened.

He explains that it was in part the isolation caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that caused him to face issues he was struggling with.

I’ve had a lot of time alone to really focus on things that I think, in many ways, subconsciously, that I avoided, says Page, who recently split from his wife Emma Portner. According to Time, Page was inspired by openly trans stars like Janet Mock and Laverne Cox, and reading the work of trans writers has helped him better understand his feelings.

After “the shame and the discomfort”, Page recalls Time, “I was finally able to accept being transgender and allow myself to become fully who I am.

And he feels responsible for expressing himself.

Heavily influential people are spreading these damaging myths and rhetoric every day you see our existence being debated, Page says. Transgender people are so real.

In the profile, Page and his close friend and actor Alia Shawkat talk about the discomfort he felt earlier in his career after becoming famous for his acclaimed and Oscar-nominated role in Juno.

He had a hard time with the press and expectations, says Shawkat Time. Put that on! And look over here! And that’s sexy!

Amid all the red and red carpets and photo ops, Page says, I just never recognized myself. For a long time, I couldn’t even look at a photo of myself.

He says it was also difficult for him to watch himself in movies, especially ones in which he played more female roles, and by the time he appeared in films like X-Men: The Final Showdown and Creation, he suffered from depression, anxiety and panic attacks. Shawkat remembers that even putting on a T-shirt cut out for a woman made him feel “bad” and like he was wearing a “costume”. Even after becoming gay in 2014, Page said he still felt “discomfort” in his body.

After going trans, Page’s director was contacted by casting directors who said it would be an honor to choose him and his team are receiving offers to direct, produce and act in trans-related projects.

The actor is currently filming the third season of Netflix Umbrella Academy, where his colleagues indicate that he seems more at peace.

There seems to be a huge weight on his shoulders, a feeling of comfort, says showrunner Steve Blackman. Time. There’s a lightness, a lot more smiling.

And he looks forward to his future as an actor.

I’m really excited to take action, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body, Page said. No matter what challenges and hard times, nothing comes back to feeling what I feel now.