Elliot Page is on the cover of Time mag, telling the truth
Many people expect to go through the COVID-19 pandemic with a few extra pounds. Perhaps a new hobby for the bakery.
Elliot Page, on the other hand, emerges as his authentic self.
The pandemic isolation gave the actor, who came forward as transgender in December, the time and space to fight his gender identity, he said. Time magazine in an interview published Tuesday. Page and his then-wife Emma Portner separated over the summer and filed for divorce earlier this year.
I’ve had a lot of time alone to really focus on things that I think, in many ways, subconsciously, that I avoided, said the 34-year-old star of The Umbrella Academy, who uses the pronouns he / they. .
Appearing on the cover of Time with the headline Im Fully Who I Am, Page said he had questioned his gender since he was a small child, bristling with being invited to play on the football team. girls and decrying the total hell that puberty represented. Left on his own last year, he said he drew inspiration from trans icons and trans writers before making the decision to tell the world about his gender reality.
What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hate and transphobia, the actor said of the decision to release a statement declaring he is transgender. This is essentially what happened.
At the time of publication, Page said he was in Toronto recovering from surgery, but noted that being trans isn’t just about going under the knife and said many trans people cannot. afford or did not want to make these changes.
But Page said that for him, breast extraction has completely transformed my life, reclaiming all the energy he has spent for years being uncomfortable in his body. It was another step in an initial transition that began with his 2014 statement about being gay.
I’m tired of hiding and I’m tired of lying by omission, the Juno star said upon her exit in early 2014. I suffered for years because I was afraid to go out. My mind suffered, my sanity suffered, and my relationships suffered.
Seven years later, the evolution continued.
The difference between how I felt before I became gay and after was huge. But has the discomfort in my body ever gone away? No, no, no, no, he told Time.
Now Page is getting more job offers than ever before, with what he called dude roles dotted with trans-related projects. Netflix changed the credits of Pages’ new name to The Umbrella Academy, a show that caught the cast’s attention due to her character Vanya being closed to her true superhero identity.
I love that I’m trans. And I like the fact that I’m queer. And the closer I stand and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I blossom, Page wrote on social media in December. To all trans people who face harassment, self-hatred, abuse and the threat of violence on a daily basis: I see you, I love you and I will do whatever I can to change this world for the better.
A few months later, he keeps this promise.
We know who we are, Page told Time of transgender people. People hold on to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all of the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be so much better.
