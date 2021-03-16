France to return Klimt’s painting sold in Nazi times to Jewish heirs





Written by Antonella FranciniAmy Woodyatt, CNN France will return a painting by artist Gustav Klimt to the heirs of a Jewish family forced to sell the work during World War II. The painting, bought by the French State in 1980, was kept at the Muse d’Orsay in France, one of the main museums in Paris. It was previously owned by Nora Stiasny, who lived in Purkersdorf, near Vienna, Austria. Austria was annexed by the Nazis in 1938 during the Anschluss. Stiasny’s property was gradually confiscated, and in August of that year she was forced to sell an acquaintance her painting – now titled “Roses under the Trees”, or “Roses under the Trees” – at a reduced price in order to survive, said French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot. In April 1942, Stiasny and her mother, Amalie, were deported and killed to Nazi-occupied Poland, the Izbica ghetto or the nearby Belzec extermination camp, Bachelot said. Stiasny’s husband, Paul, and their son, Otto, were deported to Terezin camp near Prague, and then to Auschwitz. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said the return of the painting was France’s “deep duty”. Credit: Alain Jocard / Swimming pool / AFP / Getty Images In 2019, the French Ministry of Culture attempted to identify the works stolen from its collections. Bachelot said that after a long process of identifying the original owners of the artwork, the painting would be returned to Stiasny’s descendants. She added that the return of confiscated Jewish property was France’s “deep duty”. “The decision we have taken is obviously difficult. It means bringing out of the national collections a masterpiece, which is moreover the only painting by Gustav Klimt that France has,” she said. “It is not a heartbreak for me, quite the contrary,” she said. “We know that the persecution of the Jews took many forms. Very often, before the methodical elimination, before the extermination, there was theft of property of the Jews, ordered to abandon everything.” Born in Austria in 1862, Klimt was one of the founding members of the school of painting known as the Vienna Secession, an avant-garde artistic group at the turn of the century. The artist is perhaps best known for his painting “The Kiss”, one of the most recognized works in the world.

