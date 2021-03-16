Billy Strings, Jon Pardi and Avett Brothers to perform at Bonnaroo Farm





Live music was not heard at Great Stage Park, or “The Farm,” as the nearly 700-acre space in Manchester, Tennessee, has been affectionately called out during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, since October 2019, when the Exit 111 festival was held there, but it will come to life in late May and early July. Bonnaroo organizers announced on Tuesday that a new series called Concerts On The Farm will take place on what was renamed The Bonnaroo Farm in May. Some of the artists slated to perform include An Evening with Billy Strings on May 28, Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers on May 29, and An Evening with The Avett Brothers on July 2-4. The shows are produced by C3 Presents and AC Entertainment, subsidiaries of Live Nation. Tickets, which are $ 225 to $ 450 per “pod” for four, go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, March 19, via BonnarooFarm.com. One dollar from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Shows will be limited in capacity and state safety guidelines will be enforced. Tickets for the four-person modules will provide access to an 8-foot by 8-foot area, with modules arranged to allow a 6-foot distance between groups. For a full list of safety precautions, permitted and prohibited items, and more information on farm gigs, visit BonnarooFarm.com. Fans are advised to bring chairs or blankets. Concessions and merchandise will be available on site via mobile ordering. Overnight camping, which is a big part of the normal Bonnaroo Festival, will not be allowed. “America’s soundtrack is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at Bonnaroo Farm,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Department of Development. tourist attraction of Tennessee. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again and the performers back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready too, and Concerts On The Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events. “ Concerts On The Farm is also partnering with Veeps to offer a live online broadcast of some performances. Concerts On The Farm said it was supported by Verizon, Bacardi and the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development. Contact Barry Courter at [email protected] or 423-757-6354.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos