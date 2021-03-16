‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond reveals husband’s injury after crash





Ree Drummond (left) and Ladd Drummond pose for a photo in New York City in 2017 (Photo by Monica Schipper / Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond has revealed that her husband underwent surgery for an injury he sustained in an accident at the family ranch. Officials say it all started when Ladd Drummond and the couple’s nephew Caleb Drummond, 21, were working to put out a forest fire on the ranch. According to an accident report, Caleb was heading south on a gravel road while Ladd was heading north on that same road. The strong winds made it difficult to see, causing the two pilots to crash head-on. Paramedics rushed to the ranch and immediately began dealing with Caleb, who was in critical condition. He suffered trauma to his head, internal torso, arms and legs during the accident. Pioneer Woman’s Family in Critical Condition after Fire Truck Crash

At the time of the accident, officials believed Ladd Drummond was okay. “Ladd was stiff but able to move immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because the cowboys don’t like to admit that they are injured, “ Ree Drummond posted on his website. Soon after, Ladd ended up driving himself to a hospital in Pawhuska. Once there, doctors learned that Ladd had broken his neck in two places. Trailblazer Ree Drummond provides update on family member injured in frontal accident

“I won’t walk you through all the stages of the last days, but here’s the important part: Caleb and Ladd are doing fine. Caleb broke his ribs, had a very bad concussion and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who went to the hospital?) Broke his neck in two places and obviously one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Did I mention cowboys don’t like to admit they’re hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and underwent surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to a few rods and other materials (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr Kalani), it’s settled now and the initial danger is over, ”Drummond said. She says Ladd will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the fracture heal, but he should make a full recovery. Drummond said Caleb and Ladd were both recently discharged from the hospital.

