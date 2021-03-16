Baccalaureate’s ignorance of running hits head in season finaleExBulletin



Chances are it wasn’t the conversation producers of The single person expected would end Matt James’ season when they named him the first black star of the unscripted dating show.

But Monday night’s tense and emotional exchange between James and ex-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, where he revealed why he broke up their relationship after photos of her at an Antebellum South themed party. surfaced on social media, is the kind of conversation about race and white helplessness that The single person avoided for too long.

Rachael might not understand what it means to be black in America.

“Rachael might not understand what it means to be black in America,” James told host Emmanuel Acho on the show. After the final rose Monday special, dropping a line that sounded like the understatement of the year.

Indeed, the series’ refusal to appreciate what it means to be black on The single person is what made this moment.

This led the producers to stumble into a heated, race-centric controversy that sidelined longtime show host Chris Harrison, erased the storybook romance set up by months of prerecorded episodes, and coerced the white woman James selected from a field of nearly 40 people. candidates to explain themselves in tears on national television.

“I see someone who was living in this ignorance, not thinking of who it might hurt,” Kirkconnell said, looking at a photo of herself hanging with friends at this 2018 fraternity party, dressed in dresses in ruffles, celebrating the spectacle of a bygone era.

Civil rights activists have criticized these types of parties for many years, noting that they enhance the beauty of the plantations of the Old South while erasing their roots in slavery and the brutal oppression of black slaves. It’s similar to the denial of some who seek to honor the symbols of Confederation while minimizing or ignoring its role in the struggle to maintain slavery.

Kirkconnell admitted this on Monday, noting that some supporters told him they didn’t think attending such parties was racist because they were not personally racist.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘It’s normal where I grew up,'” she said. “People need to realize that just saying ‘It’s okay where I’m from’ … that doesn’t fix it. It’s not going well.”

The single person fell into this mess because the show refused to deal with how the company is deeply centered on white culture that the entire company is really naming James as its first Black Star in 25 seasons, after years of criticism. for the omission. He apparently showed little consideration for the added pressure non-whites face in trying to participate in the program.

Worse yet, the show doesn’t seem to know just how deeply ingrained racism is in the fabric of American life and how dating, especially across racial lines, can bring out these issues in explosive and damaging ways if they don’t. are not well managed.

Acho, a former professional football linebacker who wrote the book and hosts a webcast called Uncomfortable conversations with a black man, led Monday’s discussion of the skillful charm of a man accustomed to unraveling complex racial dynamics for clueless whites. He explained thorny concepts and sympathized with James, who spoke of the added burden of avoiding stereotypes while playing on the show. (“That’s exactly what we’re conditioned to do as black men,” James said. “Make people feel comfortable with your blackness.”)

Acho escalated when longtime host Chris Harrison announced he would be stepping down from the program, a move after Harrison attempted to defend Kirkconnell by suggesting that Antebellum’s parties were not seen as offensive in 2018, criticizing the “ police awake ” for targeting her.

It was a clumsy attempt at damage control that only made the controversy worse. Now Harrison’s future with the franchise is uncertain, he won’t be hosting the next two seasons of The bachelorette aired this summer and fall even though its dismissive demeanor seemed quite in tune with how producers have ignored past criticism of breed on the show.

Rachel Lindsay, who became the first black woman to star in the spinoff series The bachelorette in 2017, found his season marred by the antics of a white man who upset many of the show’s black contestants and who had a history of inflammatory social media posts. Lindsay, who was interviewing Harrison for the TV show Additional when he dropped his “police awake” comments, emerged as a constant critic management of the race by the franchise.

Why doesn’t the show do a better job of tracking down its white competitors? And why has it taken the show so long to name a black man to star in? The single person in the first place? These are questions that are difficult to answer for another reason; the show’s producers don’t speak openly about what they’re doing or why they’re doing it.

James has perfected the show’s style of speaking in vague platitudes. So it was difficult to discern from his responses on Monday what exactly had happened between him and Kirkconnell when the images surfaced; they both hinted that she didn’t take the controversy seriously enough at first.

“It was in the context where you didn’t fully understand my darkness … and what it would mean for our kids when I saw these things floating around the internet,” James told Kirkconnell of his decision to put end of their relationship. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation.”

It can also be part of the problem. Because The single person is basically a princess fantasy, a soap opera starring non-actors centered around a hunky dude choosing a romantic partner in the most idealized settings possible.

But to talk about and understand how the race works in America is the opposite of fantasy. It is a difficult and stimulating process, which often requires facing uncomfortable truths. And James admitted in an interview on ABC Hello america On Tuesday, he did not discuss race or the challenge of dating Kirkconnell until controversy erupted.

It’s unclear whether such a manipulative and problematic franchise like The Bachelor / Bachelorette can never correct himself enough to deal well with racial issues in a consistent manner.

But with another black woman scheduled to star in a future season of The bachelorette Michelle Young, James’ season finalist, was announced to star of the show’s 18th season on Monday ABC’s top-tier franchise had better hastily elevate its game.

Or it won’t be long before another season ignites, brought down by its ignorance of race in a world that will no longer tolerate the uncertainty of white people.