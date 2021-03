Adrien Brody stars as Pat Riley in HBO’s Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers

There hasn’t been much news lately about HBO’s 1980s ‘Showtime’ drama series Los Angeles Lakers, based on Book by Jeff Pearlman 2014. The project doesn’t even have a title yet. However, the cast has just made an addition in what will likely be an important role for the series. As reported by Nellie Andreeva from DeadlineOscar-winning Adrien Brody will play legendary coach Pat Riley, who coached the Lakers to four NBA championships in his nine seasons at the helm. Riley also won the NBA Coach of the Year award and coached eight All-Star teams while he was in Los Angeles. The coach became a pop culture icon during his tenure at the Lakers with his slicked back hair and Armani suits. Director Robert Towne wanted to make Riley a cop in his 1988 film Tequila Sunrise but the coach turned down the role, which ultimately went to Kurt Russell. (Russell’s character always sported Riley’s hairstyle and fashion taste for the movie.) Brody joins a cast that includes John C. Reilly (Half brothers) as Lakers owner Jerry Buss and Jason Clarke (Sematary for pets) as General Manager Jerry West, with newcomers Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In 2003, Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The pianist. It portrayed musician Wadysaw Szpilman, who survived Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland during WWII. Besides his award-winning role, Brody is perhaps best known for seizing the moment and kissing Halle Berry after winning the honor. This Lakers series has been in development at HBO since 2019 with Adam McKay (The big court) executive producer with his company Hyperobject Industries. He will also direct the pilot episode of the series. McKay already has a successful working relationship with the premium cable network as executive producer of the popular drama Succession. Related: ‘The Big Short’ almost makes the 2008 economic crisis funny, but the truth too painful Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong) is the editor of the series, which chronicles the Lakers’ championship dynasty of the 1980s that resulted in four NBA championships. Led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the “Showtime” Lakers were known for their fast-paced, fast-paced style of play that appealed to die-hard and casual fans with their athleticism and showmanship. Celebrities on the court and the “Laker Girls” dance team helped make the team a cultural sensation and the NBA’s popularity. [Deadline]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos