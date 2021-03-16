Waffles + Mochi Review: Michelle Obama’s Incredible New Netflix TV Show

As all parents know, there are three levels of children’s television. At the bottom there is the level “Please, please give me 20 minutes to complete this” – watch that you throw in the hope that they will anesthetize your child in silence during the time. it takes to make this fucking sacred. call the pharmacy, please.

The intermediate level is the “Uh, that’s pretty cute” level – shows with a bit of sass and verve that you don’t regret displaying in your child’s still developing sense of self: the “Octonauts” and the “Storybots” and “The Muppets.”

The top level, unquestionably, is “Sesame Street”. Sweet, kind, watchable even for adults, full of intelligence, jokes, and characters who make mistakes but learn from them in a way that isn’t cloying.

And now “Sesame Street” has a companion in this higher level. Netflix, Higher Ground Productions, and creators Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner did something really special with “Waffles + Mochi”. It’s the philosophy of Michelle Obama’s work as first lady on children’s health turned into a show that’s part of “Chef’s Table” culinary travelogue and a totally deranged tribute to “Drunk History” – and which is enveloped in a large, diverse and inclusive embrace of “Sesame Street.”

The set-up: waffles, half a yeti, half frozen waffle – go ahead, hate it, it works – and Mochi, a… mochi, strawberry to be exact, travel from frozen food country to learn how to become a chef while using fresh ingredients. They are hired by Ms. O in her supermarket, and with each episode, the duo are sent in their flying cart to source ingredients from around the world and meet chefs who use them. During their travels, they also hang out with local school children who talk about their relationship to food and how it is influenced by their families and peers. The remainder of the half hour is filled with exuberant animated interstitials, sneaky guests, and Maya Rudolph doing her best Maya Rudolph on the theme song.

The puppet, directed by Michelle Zamora on Waffles, is, not to put a point too much on it – and cover your child’s eyes here – fucking huge. Konner was a co-creator of “Drunk History,” and the dynamic (drunknamic?) Storytelling ethic of this show is very evident here: Can a puppet ride a llama? I mean, why not? Should a puppet crack an egg and would the resulting dry cleaning bills decimate Netflix’s quarterly earnings? Yes and maybe? Are they just going to put all kinds of delicious street food, restaurant, and home-cooked food in Waffles’ mouths? They do, and according to press notes, they fed Zamora the dishes at the same time so it would influence her performance.

All of this is captivating for adults and children. My six year old son, with literally zero coaxing, agreed to co-review with me watching all 10 episodes. He loved her. I loved. I won’t stop talking about it. Whenever we try, God forbid, to gently push green foliage into his esophagus, he now looks at his plate resentfully and mumbles the show’s slogan: “Listen to your veggies and eat your parents.”

His four-star review is tempered a bit by a few concerns: Waffles and mochi appear in a scene for earning the mushroom badge before Mrs. Obama gives it to them. (It was a great opportunity to try and explain the continuity errors to a kid and watch them walk out of the room, bored.) And, overall, the mushroom episode itself was a little scary. (It’s an ode to “Stranger Things,” because mushrooms are upside down. Get it? Get it?) He would also like chef José Andrés to do the blender dance.

What I found remarkable was that my son had no idea who Obama was as he watched. To him, she looked like another awesome children’s TV host, making jokes with a tall bee puppet and cheering on Waffles and Mochi on their adventures. Congratulations to you Former First Lady Michelle Obama, bestselling author, Grammy and Oscar winner, Princeton and Harvard Law alum, fashion and hair icon, your talent roster now includes the ability to hold a line of sight with a puppet.

I’m kidding, but only a little. One of the more incisive comments about “Sesame Street” is that when the episode’s big lesson is given, it’s important to remember that for some of the kids watching it might be the only one. times in their life they hear this message from a sympathetic and empathetic adult. You are special, you are loved, you are worth it. It is better to receive it in two-dimensional form than not at all.

At the end of the egg episode, Obama explains that you can use cracked eggshells as tiny seedling vases “because you can use old things, even when they’re broken.” Coming on the (hopeful) ebb of a pandemic that has devastated the country’s most vulnerable communities, and coming from a woman who, at times over the past four years, seemed like a rare mental health holdover of the times before things fell apart, before the center couldn’t hold – it hit hard.

When my son asked me why I was crying, I said it was because Mochi was so cute.

Grade: A

“Waffles + Mochi” is now available to stream on Netflix.

