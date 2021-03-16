Local theme parks can technically come back on April 1, but will they?





Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that theme parks may reopen as early as April 1, but after the one-year shutdown things may not move as quickly. Disneyland has indicated that the reopening could arrive closer to May 1st. And Knotts Berry Farm is officially announced a plan to reopen in May, once 1,700 workers have been rehired. Over the weekend, COVID cases in Los Angeles and Orange County were on the decline and both were moved to the less restrictive red level, which would allow parks to open at 15% of their capacity. When the orange level is reached, the parks will be able to operate at a capacity of 25%, which will help the financial results of the parks and allow thousands of workers to be rehired. Disneyland will initially rehire 10,000 cast members of over 30,000, according to the Disney blog Age of mice. A level must remain in place for three weeks before being reassessed. When the one-year customer-less milestone passed on Monday, that meant annual certifications for transport operators expired. Once those rides return, annual inspections and safety training will need to be completed before Dumbo the Elephant can take flight again in Anaheim. Disneylands kitchen members and on-call staff are brought back in limited numbers to deep clean kitchens, order food, and cook up new ways to serve smaller crowds. Insider Theme Park Editor-in-chief Robert Niles has predicted that Six Flags Magic Mountain could be the first of the local parks to restart once they get their deal done. The parks car show ends this weekend, so it’s the only park I consider good for rides on April 1st. he writes in an article of March 13. It’s a Thursday, so maybe the park is waiting until the next day to reopen, but I don’t see Six Flags leaving money on the table by delaying its reopening any longer than it legally should. He adds that Magic Mountain and other parks will likely return with some rides still closed. In the meantime, Disney California Adventure, Knotts Berry Farm, and Universal have all organized dining experiences to keep customers in the parks while maintaining COVID protocols. The Taste of Boysenberry festival runs in Knotts through May 2, Universal opened the Harry Potter and Simpsons zones for Taste of Universal last Friday, and Disney California Adventure launches Touch of Disney on Thursday with temperature projections, barriers to strengthen distance and a funnel-fried carrot cake. Stay up to date with the latest in food and culture in Los Angeles. Sign up for our newsletters today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos