Halle Berry shares rare photo of daughter for her 13th birthday





It’s not often that we get a glimpse into the lives of Halle Berry’s children, but on Tuesday she opened the window a bit sharing a photo of herself and her daughter, Nahla, on the occasion of Nahla’s 13th birthday: “No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo,” the Oscar winner wrote. Berry, 54, rarely shares pictures of his children to protect them from prying eyes. “I fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and be theirs,” she told TODAY in 2019. Halle Berry celebrated her daughter Nahla’s 13th birthday on Tuesday. Robyn Beck / Getty In 2013, she and Jennifer Garner testified before the California State Assembly Public Safety Committee about the need to protect their children from paparazzi. At the time, she told politicians that Nahla “doesn’t want to go to kindergarten anymore. Why? Because these 25 grown men are there. … We are moms here, just trying to protect our children. “ In 2018, she revealed the face of her son Maceo (now 7 years old) on Instagram and says “Extra”, “I really don’t like showing my kids too much, but I realize that my people are strong for me and me for them and sometimes I want to include them. It’s a fine line because I don’t want to. not. exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, “Half the face is good.” “ Maceo made another appearance on her Instagram page from last October in the garden for his birthday, and also last March, bumping up and down while wearing mom’s boots around the house. “Trying to cope as best he can. Laughter is helping a lot right now!” she responded to commentators. Related:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos