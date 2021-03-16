HBOs The Last Cruise Shows How The United States Missed The Boat On Covid

An ambulance pulls away from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Photographer: Toru Hanai / Bloomberg 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP



A new documentary debuting at the SXSW online festival this week and on HBO later this month targets the United States’ early response to Covid-19.

The Last Cruise offers a first-person behind-the-scenes look aboard the Diamond princess cruise ship as it became the site of the first outbreak outside of China and one of the origin stories of the diseases.

Using personal video footage recorded by passengers and crew, director Hannah Olson let those who lived through the ordeal tell their story in their own words. The narrative is extremely thin, without a talking head or an expert narrator. The crew members speak in their native language, accompanied by subtitles.

On January 20, 2020, the same day, the World Health Organization completed its situation report on the novel coronavirus and three days after the CDC announcement three US airports would start screening for the coronavirus, the Diamond princess departed from Yokohama carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew on what was supposed to be a 16-day cruise through Asia.

The film introduces us to three American couples the Jorgensens, Frazures and Moleskys and several cruise passengers from around the world through a video taken on board the cruise.

DeDe, an Indonesian dishwasher, says he wanted to work for a cruise line after seeing a video on YouTube. Maruja, a Filipino pastry chef, says she earns $ 997 per month just enough to support my two children. And Luke Hefner, a young singer from Tennessee, sees his job as an adventure. It’s a wonderful lifestyle, he says. And I saw some amazing things, coming from a very small town.

Through the respective lenses of the passengers, we see crowds gathering on the pool terrace, in the casino, on the treadmills in the fitness room, attending a dance class, relaxing in the library. We recognize the jubilant send-off of Sailing Day as hundreds of colorful balloons fall from the atrium of ships.

During the first few days of the cruise, most cruise lines and crew were unaware of what was going to happen. When the ship arrives in Hong Kong, the Moleskys pick up a message from a family member telling them not to get off the ship. There is some kind of virus going around and people are dying, we read.

But the ship’s concierge gives them the green light and they get off the ship. We kind of think, well, we’re having this Asian experience and we’re going to wear a mask. I mean, we never do that in America, says Cheryl.

Then, on February 1, the ship’s captain announced from the deck that the ship would return to Yokohama early. A passenger who had gotten off the ship in Hong Kong has tested positive for coronavirus, and the ship will begin monitoring passengers for symptoms. As you can see, Ladies and Gentlemen, the situation is under control, the captain said over the loudspeaker. And therefore no reason to worry.

The Diamond princess quick return to Yokohama and docks on February 3. Japanese authorities tell passengers they cannot leave, but the fun on board continues. At dinner that night, a parade of kitchen staff and waiters parade through the dining room, singing and dancing, as guests wave their towels. No one wears a face mask.

The next day, the captain orders the passengers to return to their cabins for a quarantine of at least 14 days, as required by the Ministry of Health. For our three American couples, that means hours of boredom watching TV, half-hearted exercise in the bedroom, and a few small worries about how the ships’ food is spoiling.

Getting the crew’s perspective was essential for the film to show the class divisions that exist on every cruise ship that would soon determine the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19.

DeDe took his video camera on a tour of the ship, a gambit made possible only because passengers were confined to their cabins. Walking dead, he said as his camera scanned the empty pool deck. Pleasant and empty. A dystopian situation.

During this time, the crew had to keep the ship moving, Luke said. Answer the phone, deliver medication, do housekeeping 12 hours a day, not to mention deliver 3,000 meals, three times a day, to all guests.

We felt like only the rich would be taken care of, Maruja said. It’s not just passengers who are threatened by this virus, so why are we still working?

The situation had become significantly more serious on February 7. The Jorgensens watched from the balcony of their cabin a dozen individuals dressed in white hazardous material suits exiting the hospital vans and boarding the ship.

Passengers were told there were now 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Diamond princessand Kent Frazure did the math. They tested incredibly few people on the ship, he said, noting that if 61 of the 273 passengers tested were positive it would mean a quarter or a third of the ship is infected.

It was overwhelming. It was impossible to take care of every person, said Dr Franco Swart, the crew’s doctor. Japanese authorities used the crew for the welfare and safety of passengers, but the crew area was such a confined space that it was impossible for them not to be exposed to each other. To make matters worse, some crew members who felt ill were afraid to report it.

More than a week later, Japanese authorities still had not tested everyone on the ship. Dr Swart took a different approach with the crew, which resulted in an important discovery.

I would notify all crew members who tested positive. And they would say yes, Doc, I’m fine, there’s nothing wrong, and probably at least a third of them had absolutely no symptoms, Dr Swart said. And that’s how we found out that there were a lot of asymptomatic people. Today it’s general knowledge, but it’s something we didn’t know back then. They didn’t know they were broadcasting it.

By February 15, the number of cases had multiplied to 285. Two of the Americans in the documentary Rebeccas Frazure and Jerri Jorgensen tested positive and were taken to hospital.

Shortly thereafter, the US State Department announced that it would begin evacuating the approximately 400 citizens of the Diamond princess.

In a classic foreshadowing scene, an American medic appeared at the door of the Moleskys cabin to confirm that he wanted to leave the ship. Cheryl asked, so how do we know we’re not going to catch her on the plane?

Well, there is no guarantee, replied the doctor. But honestly, you are much safer getting off that ship. I wouldn’t stay on the boat if I were you.

Cheryl’s question turned out to be a good one. U.S. officials told passengers they would not be evacuated with anyone infected or showing symptoms, but when the Moleskys boarded the military plane, they noticed a tall sheet of plastic surrounding some passengers. We had come to find out we were on the plane with people with Covid, said Paul Molesky. So when we entered, we walked past them. When we had to go to the bathroom, we had to pass.

By the time the last crew member left the Diamond princess, 712 people were infected and 14 passengers died.

Ultimately, The Last Cruise concludes that the CDC seized a colossal opportunity to suppress the disease in its early days.

While the Diamond Princess was in quarantine, US government scientists studied what happened on board, the final caption reads. The data revealed two things: Covid-19 was in flight and spread through asymptomatic carriers.

And then the kicker: It would take more than a month before the CDC recommended the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the virus in the United States.

One of the bittersweet closing comments comes from DeDe, who, despite being one of the last crew members allowed to evacuate the ship, left with his hard-working spirit still intact.

Not everyone can have the opportunity to work on a cruise ship, he said. And I hope I will come back soon.

The film debuts on HBO on March 30.