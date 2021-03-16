Elliot Page is really excited to take action now that he’s fully who he is





Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page says he’s more excited to act now that he’s fully who he is after becoming transgender last year.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Vanya’s Powers Make Her White (& How It’s Changing) Talk toTime magazine, Page admits the transition has been “complicated” and is “underway” but that he’s “really excited” to act now that he’s “fully” who he is in his body. He adds that while there are some new and “difficult” challenges, none of them compare to feeling like you are yourself. Page also took to Instagram to share hisTimecover, taking the opportunity to advocate for trans rights. You can read her full comments and see her Instagram post below: It’s a complicated journey and an ongoing process … I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter what challenges and hard times, nothing comes back to feeling what I feel now. It will be interesting to see how Page’s excitement affects his approach as an actor. He likes to work onUmbrella Academyseason 3, which can only be a good thing for the show. What his storyline implies this season is unknown. Still, he played a central role in seasons 1 and 2. There is no doubt that his character, Vanya, will play an important role in season 3, especially as the more powerful brother in the face of the new villains. of the Sparrow Academy. Aside from his role inUmbrella Academy, Page is excited to expand into new types of roles now that he’s been released, and it will be interesting to see the direction his career takes from here. He has always been a strong supporter of LGBTQ + rights, and he may take on the production and direction of roles that highlight the stories of people like him in order to continue to advocate for marginalized communities. For now, however, Elliot Page just seems happy to finally act in his own body. Next: Umbrella Academy Secretly Confirmed Vanya Is The Apocalypse Throughout Source:Time/Elliot Page/ Instagram Lucifer Showrunner and Star share emotional reaction to Season 6 final table Read

About the Author Daniel Gillespie

(836 Articles published)

Daniel Gillespie has been a writer and editor for 11 years, joining Screen Rant in May 2020. Senior film and television news writer for the site, he particularly enjoys writing about Kubrick, Villeneuve, Nolan, Wes Anderson and Edgar Wright. You can find more of his writings on dan-gillespie.com More from Daniel Gillespie







