Entertainment
Trolls speculate Cardi B is pregnant after Grammy performance
Can we stop commenting on women’s bodies?
Cardi B’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys on Sunday was one for the record books. While many keep talking about the performance itself, others seem strangely concerned with her body – namely that she might be pregnant again.
Fans took to Twitter shortly after her performance to comment on her body, as some people apparently have nothing better to do with their lives. Whether it was her “stiff performance” or the fact that some thought she looked “thicker than normal”, unsolicited opinions were flying.
Is Cardi B pregnant? She looks thicker than normal. #GRAMMYs #CardiB
– Caramel sweetness (@ Caramel_Angel7) March 15, 2021
Cardi B looking for pregnancy pic.twitter.com/mJ2H2klFpM
– GOT.DASCOOP (@GotDaScoop) March 15, 2021
Wait patiently @iamcardib to announce that she is pregnant again because I just watched the Grammy performance and it is a pregnant belly
– Mama Sa ‘(@iLove_Murrr) March 16, 2021
“You can tell she wasn’t even singing and it all seemed like a hot mess to be honest,” one person tweeted, “Cardi b must be pregnant as she was dancing because I can’t find any other explanation as to why she put that ass performance low, “added another. Yet another added,” Is Cardi b pregnant ?! I dunno… all of those performances were really useless! And she was even a little too much. steep !! ”
After this performance at the Grammys, I wonder if @iamcardib is secretly pregnant #GRAMMYs #GRAMMY # grammys2021
– (@nukleerfasulye) March 16, 2021
She looks pregnant to me, just saying
– Ritney Diamonds (@RitneyD) March 16, 2021
Is it just me, or Cardi B… is she pregnant?
– 24 KarriT Magic (@TheNagashaw) March 15, 2021
I don’t call her fat because her sister still has abs, but I think Cardi B is pregnant
– Allyce (@Allycejenee) March 15, 2021
Can we please stop commenting on female bodies? It is odious and insulting. Even if you’re a huge fan of hers and want her to be pregnant, commenting on her performance or weight to justify asking the question publicly makes a person look mean and small. If she’s pregnant and wants the world to know about it, she’ll share the news herself. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business.
@iamcardib could be pregnant or maybe, just maybe she had a child and also played in a fucking 16-pound outfit… you never give a woman a break.
– BLM! (@_shylyn_) March 16, 2021
The Bronx singer performed WAP with Megan Thee Stallion and Up. After her performance, Cardi engaged with some fans on Twitter, calling the Grammys a crazy experience. She also told fans that you will soon see why my body feels destroyed. Again, no need to rush to conclusions.
Hope you enjoyed the UP / WAP performance Boyyy I was tired but didn’t want to keep my fans waiting so long https://t.co/d1j073aWur Congratulations to all of the winners this evening.
– iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021
Before her performance, she tweeted, “I feel a little sick.” I would too if I played in front of millions.
I feel a little sick. https://t.co/3phgUR3Mwk
– iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2021
This isn’t the first time the rapper has crossed the pregnancy rumor mill. In 2019, Cardi brought up persistent rumors that she was pregnant in a tweet. BARDIGANG is pestering me because I’m gaining weight… I might have to remove a tampon from my pussy so you can stop… Like my baby isn’t even crawling, but can you stop with the assumptions ”, says -she. And that’s how it’s done.
BARDIGANG is pestering me because I am gaining weight, I might have to remove a tampon from my pussy so you can stop Like fuck my baby not even crawling but can you stop with the assumptions!
– iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019
The Grammy Award winner welcomed her two-year-old daughter Kulture in July 2018 with her husband Offset.
I do not have [think] it would take so long for my body to heal, like, i thought six weeks was gonna be good enough. No bro my ass broke that baby broke my ass said CardiVogueof her body after pregnancy. Touring with Bruno Mars in, for example, the biggest arenas and I didn’t want to go on tour and not be able to dance or play properly, not be able to have a correct choreography, because my body is extremely weak at the moment. Like, so weak. This postpartum shit is really real, yall.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]