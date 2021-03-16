Trolls speculate Cardi B is pregnant after Grammy performance

Kevin Winter / Getty

Can we stop commenting on women’s bodies?

Cardi B’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys on Sunday was one for the record books. While many keep talking about the performance itself, others seem strangely concerned with her body – namely that she might be pregnant again.

Fans took to Twitter shortly after her performance to comment on her body, as some people apparently have nothing better to do with their lives. Whether it was her “stiff performance” or the fact that some thought she looked “thicker than normal”, unsolicited opinions were flying.

Is Cardi B pregnant? She looks thicker than normal. #GRAMMYs #CardiB – Caramel sweetness (@ Caramel_Angel7) March 15, 2021

Cardi B looking for pregnancy pic.twitter.com/mJ2H2klFpM – GOT.DASCOOP (@GotDaScoop) March 15, 2021

Wait patiently @iamcardib to announce that she is pregnant again because I just watched the Grammy performance and it is a pregnant belly – Mama Sa ‘(@iLove_Murrr) March 16, 2021

“You can tell she wasn’t even singing and it all seemed like a hot mess to be honest,” one person tweeted, “Cardi b must be pregnant as she was dancing because I can’t find any other explanation as to why she put that ass performance low, “added another. Yet another added,” Is Cardi b pregnant ?! I dunno… all of those performances were really useless! And she was even a little too much. steep !! ”

She looks pregnant to me, just saying – Ritney Diamonds (@RitneyD) March 16, 2021

Is it just me, or Cardi B… is she pregnant? – 24 KarriT Magic (@TheNagashaw) March 15, 2021

I don’t call her fat because her sister still has abs, but I think Cardi B is pregnant – Allyce (@Allycejenee) March 15, 2021

Can we please stop commenting on female bodies? It is odious and insulting. Even if you’re a huge fan of hers and want her to be pregnant, commenting on her performance or weight to justify asking the question publicly makes a person look mean and small. If she’s pregnant and wants the world to know about it, she’ll share the news herself. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business.

@iamcardib could be pregnant or maybe, just maybe she had a child and also played in a fucking 16-pound outfit… you never give a woman a break. – BLM! (@_shylyn_) March 16, 2021

The Bronx singer performed WAP with Megan Thee Stallion and Up. After her performance, Cardi engaged with some fans on Twitter, calling the Grammys a crazy experience. She also told fans that you will soon see why my body feels destroyed. Again, no need to rush to conclusions.

Hope you enjoyed the UP / WAP performance Boyyy I was tired but didn’t want to keep my fans waiting so long https://t.co/d1j073aWur Congratulations to all of the winners this evening. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

Before her performance, she tweeted, “I feel a little sick.” I would too if I played in front of millions.

I feel a little sick. https://t.co/3phgUR3Mwk – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time the rapper has crossed the pregnancy rumor mill. In 2019, Cardi brought up persistent rumors that she was pregnant in a tweet. BARDIGANG is pestering me because I’m gaining weight… I might have to remove a tampon from my pussy so you can stop… Like my baby isn’t even crawling, but can you stop with the assumptions ”, says -she. And that’s how it’s done.

BARDIGANG is pestering me because I am gaining weight, I might have to remove a tampon from my pussy so you can stop Like fuck my baby not even crawling but can you stop with the assumptions! – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

The Grammy Award winner welcomed her two-year-old daughter Kulture in July 2018 with her husband Offset.

I do not have [think] it would take so long for my body to heal, like, i thought six weeks was gonna be good enough. No bro my ass broke that baby broke my ass said CardiVogueof her body after pregnancy. Touring with Bruno Mars in, for example, the biggest arenas and I didn’t want to go on tour and not be able to dance or play properly, not be able to have a correct choreography, because my body is extremely weak at the moment. Like, so weak. This postpartum shit is really real, yall.