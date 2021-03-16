The Voice 2021: Who did it during the last blind auditions of season 20?

The Voice still has a week of blind auditions before the competition moves on to the next round.

Going forward, The Voice will only air on Monday evenings, with the last blind auditions airing on March 22.

Here’s a look at the eight singers who made it through on the Monday night episode of The Voice.

Savannah wood

Nick Jonas thought he was going to make Savanna Woods part of his default squad, but Kelly Clarkson turned around at the very last minute.

After the 26-year-old Washington singer performed the song Zombie from The Cranberries, Jonas told him he thought he could take her to the finale.

I really felt you had something to say, and he’s the kind of artist I want to work with, Jonas said.

I don’t even know anyone who has been like you for the six seasons I’ve been here, Clarkson added.

Woods grew up in a family of musicians and has been writing songs since she was little. Legend said he could hear the confidence in her voice and worshiped her electricity and sharpness.

I encourage you, he said. Hope you are doing very well.

Choice of wood: Kelly team

Rachel Mac

In an ideal world, Rachel Mac would have ended up on the Blake Sheltons team. Mac, who at 15 is The Voice’s youngest singer this season, gave a presentation at school about Shelton when she was in fifth grade.

But Nick Jonas was the only coach to turn during Patty Griffins’ Macs Let Him Fly performance. All of the coaches, however, said they were in awe of the Macs’ artistry, especially at such a young age.

You’re ahead of the game at 15, Clarkson said. You have an incredible tone.

Lindsay Jeanne

Lindsay Joan grew up doing musical theater and landed in a nationwide touring production of the Broadway show Kinky Boots after graduating from high school.

But Joan, who has always watched The Voice with her mother, had an unrealized dream of being on the reality show.

I always told her, someday I’ll be on this show and make you really proud, Joan said in a clip that aired before her audition.

Now Joan has kept her promise.

The 22-year-old singer from San Diego performed Halseys Nightmare for her audition, spinning Jonas and Shelton’s chair and ultimately making Clarkson regret not throwing his hat in the ring.

Shelton and Legend both said they could sense Joan was a little nervous.

I would be too. It’s the biggest stage in the world, Shelton said, adding that he thought Joan could develop more confidence. You are going to be unstoppable. I really think so.

Joans chooses: Team Nick

Rio doyle

At 16, Rio Doyle is one of The Voice’s youngest singers this season. Doyle said she was inspired to audition for the show after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

I never imagined myself doing this so young, she said in a clip released before her audition. But I couldn’t be more blessed to have this opportunity.

For his audition, Doyle sang Adeles When We Were Young and ended up by default on Team Legend.

How am I alone here? The legend said after the performance of the singers. Honestly, I don’t think any of us could say you were 16.

Jordan matthew young

From the start, Jordan Matthew Young impressed all the judges, especially Blake Shelton.

You are unlike anyone in country music, Shelton told the 34-year-old singer from Austin, Texas.

A native of Roosevelt, Utah, Young has been touring and playing blues music for the past decade, according to a press release sent to Deseret News. Like all musicians, singers’ musical careers took a hit during the pandemic. Recently, he makes a living repairing guitars and building houses with his father.

But The Voice gave her a chance to continue sharing music. His Keith Whitleys performance Im No Stranger to the Rain has everyone but Legend’s chair spinning. Clarkson praised his old school country sound, and Shelton said he seriously loved vocalists, the baritone sound.

Choice of young people: Blake Team

Zania Alak

As a single mother of a 2 and 3 year old, Zania Alak has made a steady income as a banker over the past few years. But eventually, Alak said she wanted to be a full-time singer.

A turn of the chair proves to me that I have something, the 34-year-old singer from Detroit said before her Voice audition. This is where I’m supposed to be. I do this for myself and I do this for my two grandchildren.

Legend and Clarkson, who praised Alak’s classic and timeless voice, fought for the chance to coach Alak this season.

Choice of Alaks: Team legend

Savannah chestnut

Savanna Chestnut is from a small town in Kansas.

Being such a small community, there weren’t a ton of musical opportunities, the 25-year-old singer said in a clip released before her audition, adding that she would hang out at her grandparents’ bar and sing. during a karaoke party.

For her audition on The Voice, Chestnut said she wanted to show off her creative side. So she turned the classic 80s pop song Hold Me Now into a country ballad.

If you take the beats out of the dance, it’s really just a beautiful love song, she says. As a country artist, these lyrics speak to me.

All of the voice coaches said they were impressed with the artistry and unique interpretation of Chestnuts, but Shelton was the only one to turn his chair, so Chestnut ended up on Team Blake by default.

Anna grace

Even though Anna Grace loved to sing, she was a bit shy when it came to performing in public. But everything changed when she was 17.

On The Voice, Grace revealed that at the age of 17, she had a blood infection that led to septic shock. She was admitted to the hospital and the doctors were not sure she would make it through the night.

I remember thinking back then, if I get there, I won’t be afraid to sing in front of people anymore, Grace said.

Now, the 20-year-old Milwaukee singer has received a four-chair ride on The Voice.

This show is all about great voices, and you’re one of the best we’ve heard, Jonas said after Grace finished playing Billie Eilishs My Future.

Choice of graces: Kelly team