How Aretha Franklin’s genius, struggles and support for civil rights come together in new TV series – Daily News

Sometimes being a genius means seeing the potential of a pizza delivery box.

In the latest incarnation of the NatGeos Genius series, Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo, records her moving cover of Elton Johns Border Song when she notices that the pizza box that was sitting on the piano has disappeared, thrown in the trash. . . She requests its recovery, puts it back on the piano and finds that its location creates the exact sound she was looking for.

Seasonal playwright and showrunner, Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan-Lori Parks, is a genius in his own right. She is the first black woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (for Topdog / Underdog in 1999), and she was awarded a Genius Fellowship from the MacArthur Foundation. In addition to her theatrical career, she has written the scripts for the 2019 television adaptation of Richard Wrights Native Son and the movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday, who won a Golden Globe last month and an Oscar nomination this week for her star. , Andra Day.

Suzan-Lori Parks of “Genius: Aretha” speaks during the National Geographic Panel segment of the 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin, performed by Cynthia Erivo, records at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Ring The gallery will resume inseconds

Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Ted White, played by Malcolm Barrett off stage before a performance. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree).

CL Franklin (L), played by Courtney B. Vance, with daughter Little Re, played by Shaian Jordan, in Franklin’s house. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo, in her dressing room preparing to star on The Steve Allen Show. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)



Little Re, played by Shaian Jordan, sings in his father’s church. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo (L), with husband Ted White, played by Malcolm Barrett (R), outside Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

“Genius: Aretha” executive producers Anthony Hemingway and Suzan-Lori Parks speak during the National Geographic Panel segment of the Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Little Re, played by Shaian Jordan, on his father’s gospel tour. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Aretha Franklin, performed by Cynthia Erivo, records at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)



Aretha Franklin (foreground), played by Cynthia Erivo, rehearsing with backup singers (left to right) played by Kameelah Williams, Patrice Covington (as Erma Franklin) and Erika Jerry. (Credit: National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Parks, who previously spoke to Franklin about the possibility of making a musical based on her life, was a fan but did not know the singer’s life story before signing for it.Project of 8 episodes.

I had to dive deep into her life, she says, adding that a two-hour biopic wouldn’t have given Parks enough time to experience as many layers of Franklins’ life as this series did.

The Genius franchise wants to know what’s behind the iconic person, not just E =mc2for Albert Einstein, says Parks. So you don’t just see a brilliant actress singing her songs in a fantastic way, because we have time to relate how little Ree, the shy girl whose mother died when she was young, became the queen of soul, a towering presence in the studio that was bold enough to keep changing the genre of music she was making.

Parks spoke over the phone about Franklins’ story, the challenges ahead, and her favorite Aretha song. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. An overlooked part of Franklin’s legacy is his involvement in the civil rights movement. Was it important for you to preserve it?

This is very important to me as a black American woman. It is very important for artists to know that these icons did more than just sing and make music. I wanted them to see that shut up and sing is not the only option. You can go out and join the movement. Aretha donated her time, songs, and money from her own wallet to Dr. Martin Luther King. And later she stood up for Angela Davis, which was a whole different kind of revolution.

Q. Were there any parts of its history that you fictitious or that you had to change along the way?

Aretha fell off a stage and broke her arm, but we felt it was dangerous and we didn’t want to hurt Cynthia, so we knocked her down on stage. In this episode she was like a bird with a broken wing and I created a totally fictional scene with Aretha and Dr. King at Aretha Franklin Day – instead of filming this whole event, we see them outside sharing a moment of calm. And Dr. King touches her arm, like the traditional laying on of hands, offers her healing. So when she hears Robert Kennedy talk about Dr. King’s death, she thinks about the healing he offered to her and the world, and she is moved to try to play the piano again.

We had to put some things aside because of COVID. When we resumed filming last September, there were party scenes and all kinds of other cool moments that I had to rewrite because it wasn’t safe to have more than five people in a room. It was very difficult but there is nothing we forgot that would have made the series very different.

Q. You wrote about Billie Holiday just before that. How did one notify the other?

Both were strong black American women who were brilliant but Aretha’s genius blossomed because of her family background and Billie Holiday didn’t have the support system Aretha had. I think every genius needs a great backup.

Beyond the idea of ​​Franklin as a musical genius, you also portray her as a woman of incredible resilience, who finds her own voice in a non-musical way, learning to stand up to both her father, the Reverend CL Franklin, and her husband, Ted White.

I wanted to show that there is a person behind the genius and that even a genius can guide us in our daily life just with his tenacity and his wit.

Q. Reverend Franklin impregnated a 12 year old child, drunk and long ago; her attitudes helped Aretha get pregnant at 12, and again soon after, and her alcoholism. Was it difficult to show the dark side without becoming an exploiter?

Everyone on the show had love and respect for Aretha, so we were serving Aretha and something much bigger than all of us. It was important for me as a black American woman to tell the truth about her story but without being clingy. I don’t want to be TMZ. It is not a celebrity revealer. There was no need for it.

Q. You present a multifaceted look at Aretha Franklin’s father and her first husband Ted White, who was a pimp and abusive man, but who believed in her and often did his best to support her.

Check it out, if Ted was just a bad guy then we have to look at Aretha and ask her why she is staying with him. There is more to Ted than just a monster. I was interested in what a black American man is going through – he’s with her driving through Alabama seeing those Confederate flags. He is very upset and he drinks. He’s not a monster, but he does his best with the tools he has. It makes an interesting character. He’s a human, human being.

Q. How did you determine how many songs to use and when to play them?

I let the stories lead and the songs follow. Border Song gave us the pizza box moment, Rock Steady represented their protest album. Save Me was a lesser-known gem, but showed how Carolyn, Arethas’ sister, helped write the lyrics to some of his songs. And it really captures what she was going through when she was lost. She alchimized her hardships into sonic gold over and over again.

Q. What is your favorite Aretha Franklin song?

Solid as a rock. My aunts taught me how to dance when I was a kid – they would bring the 45’s after church and play Rock Steady and would teach me how to dance the funky chicken.