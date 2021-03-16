Liam Neeson’s son on the tragic loss of his mother, Natasha Richardson

Michel Richardson talks about the devastation he suffered after the death of his mother, Tony Award-winning actor Natasha Richardson.

The 25-year-old actor, whose father is Hollywood star Liam Neeson, said The temperature that he had a “head turn” after the death of his mother in 2009 at the age of 45 following a tragic skiing accident during a family vacation in Quebec.

Michel Richardson, right, with his father, Hollywood star Liam Neeson, in 2015. David M. Benett / Getty Images

“It was so sudden,” said Michel Richardson, who was 13 when his mom died. “When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident, it really messes your mind whether you believe in fate or not. It can make your head spin a bit, and so you just hang on to the tiny little ones. memories, be it his laughter, his energy in the room or his kitchen. …

“I have her movies to go back and watch her, which I am extremely grateful for,” he added.

Richardson’s parents met in 1993 when they starred together in a Broadway cover of Eugene ONeills “Anna Christie”. They married the following year, welcoming Michel in 1995 and his younger brother Daniel in 1996.

Natasha Richardson with her son Michel at the “Billy Elliot The Musical” opening night on Broadway in New York City in November 2008. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

The self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” said he and his mother, who starred in “The Parent Trap,” shared a special bond.

She was a great, wonderful mother, “he said.” I was a growing mom’s boy and she was really my best friend. I mean we were all close family, but Danny was my dad’s boy and I was my mom’s boy, of course. “

The young actor appeared alongside his father in the 2020 comedy “Made in Italy”, which tells the story of an artist (Neeson) who travels from London to Italy with his estranged son (Richardson) to restore the house. of his late wife after her death in a car accident.

Although Neeson initially feared that his son might be traumatized again during the filming of the film, the project actually helped Richardson cope with his loss.

“You know, people lose loved ones. It’s part of life and there were a lot of people involved who had done it. So there was really that kind of hot, vulnerable energy on set,” he said. he declared. “Back when it had to be emotional, it made sense, in a way, if it made sense. Plus, I have a feeling it was kind of like a loss. We threw in a layer of loss in a way by creating this. . “

Watch TODAY all day! Receive the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day long.

Related

Although Richardson comes from a famous acting family in addition to his parents, his grandmother is Oscar winner Tony, Emmy and Vanessa Redgrave; his great-aunt Lynn Redgrave also has an Oscar, a Tony and an Emmy; his grandfather was Oscar-winning director Tony Richardson, the game was not always in his plans.

Richardson spent his teenage years partying at boarding school in an attempt to distract himself from his grief. He said gambling was the furthest thing from his mind.

If you lost a loved one at a young age years will pass and then you will walk and it will hit you a bit. I definitely spent years distracting myself from it, “he said.” Our brains are amazing, they protect us to a certain extent, but they can overprotect us too, when we are not facing this thing. “

The former wild child interned at a Savile Row tailor and envisioned a career in fashion before eventually returning to New York City, where he enrolled in acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

After making the decision to follow in his family’s footsteps in Hollywood, the devoted son decided to honor his late mother by changing his last name from Neeson to Richardson.

It was mostly like (a) tribute to my mother, a way to carry her with me, “he explained.” Entering this industry, wearing his last name, definitely inspires me and it’s also heartwarming.

Related video: