Cardi B tweets to Candace Owens about WAP Grammys performance

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
No matter how many changes Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did for WAP, it was never going to be enough for Fox News. The rappers cleaned up their dirty trick just enough to play it on March 14 at the Grammys, even uttering suggestive phrases like bucket and little dangling thing with, of course, the title sentence. Still, they gave Fox News something to talk about the following night, with Candace Owens telling Tucker Carlson that WAP’s performance had contributed to a weakening of American society. (No, WAP doesn’t actually mean Weak American Audience.) Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Cardi tweeted in response to a clip of Owens’ appearance. In fact, I’m just going to thank Candy, added Cardi in another tweet. She put my performance on Fox News by giving her more views which increased views on YouTube and counts for my streams and my STREAM UP AND WAP sales. In another answer to the Fox clip, added Cardi, Wow. Imagine if WAP caused the downfall of the American Empire and not the bomb threats from North Korea, terrorism, racism or bad government? !! IT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!!
Eventually, Cardis’ tweets went to Candy herself. Candy accused Cardi of calling her by her birth name, Belcalis of having encouraged young women to strip themselves of their dignity, by a quote tweet. I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by WAP. I was just inspired by our former first lady, Cardi tweeted in response, with a nude model photo of Melania Trump, she scribbled-censored. When Candy then asked about Cardis’ obsession with the Trump family, Cardi replied, I’m obsessed, she’s my idol, she showed me that I can be naked, do WAP and still be a first lady someday!
At press time, Cardi and Candys come and go alwaysTo gostrong. Not even an old tweet from Candy about Cardi can put that beef in bed (even if she was right, Cardi Is believe in freedom). If you need us, broadcast WAP and Up and wait until the day we have First Lady Cardi B.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos