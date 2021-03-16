In Waffles + Mochi, Michelle Obama’s Netflix show, chefs take kids to Japan, Italy and more





In Netflix’s latest children’s show, Waffles + Mochi, two adorable frozen food country puppets are catapulted into the real world to learn about food as they travel the world. The television series, which has features of Sesame Street, Unknown parts, Chefs Table, and Pee Wees Playhouse, follows Waffles and Mochi as they find out where ingredients come from, cook and eat tasty food, and experience new cultures, all while working in a fancy grocery store owned by Mrs. Obama, played by none other than Michelle Obama. The 10-episode series, filmed around the world before the pandemic, brings together witty dialogue, exceptional original music and true education to entertain children and adults alike. It is also the first children’s show produced by Higher Ground Productions, Obamas’ production company. Waffles + Mochi features adults and children of diverse ethnicities and racial and social backgrounds, as well as members of the disabled community as part of the production society’s larger mission of raising diverse voices. The level of diversity and food they present is amazing, says Bricia Lopez, Los Angeles-based, a James Beard Award-winning chef, who appears in the second episode of the salt series. Being able to talk about Oaxaca on a show like this and see the level of respect they not only give the food, but the kids, they don’t give a damn. Mashama Bailey, chef and owner of The Gray in Savannah, which appears in two episodes, agrees. It’s a really cool way to talk about how different people can interact, find common ground, enjoy each other’s company, teach each other about their cultures and not judge each other, she said. declared. And with children mostly returning home after a year of the pandemic, the shows’ release couldn’t have been better timed. [Waffles and Mochi are] traveling for learning, which I thought was really cool, says Bailey. It’s a great way to tell kids about travel. When you travel and eat food, you put a face on the food, you put a culture on the food. The journey helps you recognize the history and the struggle of the food and prevents you from trying to take that tale back and turn it into your own story. In Waffles + Mochi, the puppets learn to make mazamorra morada, a desert of purple sweet corn, in Lamay, Peru. Courtesy of Netflix Each episode is centered around a specific ingredient. In the sixth episode, the puppets are sent on a mission to collect different types of eggs to bring to chef Massimo Bottura in Modena, Italy. They start by going to Long Beach, Calif., To growing experience, where they meet children who help raise chickens and learn how eggs are laid. The duo also travel to Kyoto to eat a Japanese omelet prepared by chef Motokichi Yukimura. There, Mochi discovers he doesn’t like the texture of eggs, which is explained in his own cartoon sketch about taste buds, placed in the puppet’s mouth. Then the waffles and mochi collect fish eggs at the Nishiki market, fly to the Sacred Valley in Peru to find quail eggs at the Urubamba market, and finally meet Bottura in Modena, where they discover that one of the eggs broke during the trip.

