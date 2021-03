No foreign actor disrupted voting process or changed votes in 2020, US intelligence concludes

Russia and Iran sought to influence the outcome of the last presidential election in November, but U.S. intelligence officials found no evidence that a foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process, according to a government report affirming the integrity of the competition won by President Joe Biden. Breakage: Biden to hold first press conference on March 25, White House says Also see: Putin personally influenced Russian influence operation to undermine Biden’s campaign: US intelligence The report released on Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence provides the most detailed description of the wide range of foreign threats to the 2020 election, including operations of Russian influence which officials say were authorized by the government. President Vladimir Putin. In total, the report says, the United States has followed a wider range of foreign election threats than in previous rounds, including from the Middle East and South America. Iran was determined to have opposed the re-election of Donald Trump but to have, unlike Russia, avoided promoting the candidacy of its opponents. See: Homeland security whistleblower said he was pressured to change intelligence on Russia and white supremacists to match Trump’s preferences Ultimately, officials said: We have no indication that a foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election by changing any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, the ballot, the compilation of votes or the communication of results. The report goes into politically charged assessments of which foreign opponents supported which candidates in the 2020 presidential election. This question received further scrutiny when Trump, whose 2016 election effort took off Benefited from hacking by Russian intelligence agents and a covert social media campaign, seized an intelligence community assessment last August that China preferred a Biden presidency over Trump’s re-election. See: Lies, disinformation and conspiracy theories are increasingly accepted as acceptable political strategy, PA investigation finds Tuesday’s report, however, says China ultimately did not interfere on both sides and considered, but did not deploy influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome. Officials determined that Beijing values ​​a stable relationship with the United States and does not view any of the election results as beneficial enough to risk getting caught. A separate document from the Justice and Homeland Security ministries came to a similar conclusion on the integrity of the election. MarketWatch contributed. Read on: Kremlin threatens to cut Russians’ access to Twitter in months

