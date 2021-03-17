Actor Dominic West directs Love for Limerick on St. Patrick’s Day





The great affection for Limerick is a theme throughout the video where these well-known individuals share their messages of hope and support as they look forward to a better time when everyone can visit again and enjoy these essential Limerick experiences like a concert at Dolans, a pint or session in some of Limerick’s atmospheric pubs like Nancy Blakes or Mother Macs or seeing the outlines of an iconic castle like King Johns Castle or Glin Castle against the skyline. Launching the video, David OBrien of Limerick Civic Trust said; This video is a celebration of all the great things about Limerick and is a snapshot of that moment in time portraying artists, creatives and musicians and their take on this much loved city with its own uniqueness, humor and its vibrant cultural scene. “While there are no parades or music championships this year, this video highlights Limerick and reminds people how fun and vibrant the city is. This video invites them to visit when he is safe again. Dominic West, known for his roles in several hit TV series including The Wire, has had a close connection with Limerick since 2010 when he married Catherine Fitzgerald, daughter of the Last Knight of Glin. In the longer version of the video, he says he can’t wait to have pints and songs again at the OShaughnessys pub in the Limerick village of Glin. Malachy McCourt is a famous New York-based actor, writer and politician. York and brother of the famous Limerick author. Frank McCourt. Malachy figures heavily in the famous portrayal of Frank of Limerick in Angelas Ashes and fondly remembers all the great family laughs in Limerick and said there was hardly a native of Limerick who did not have a song before embarking on a hearty rendition of Limerick is Beautiful (longer video). The Peoples Museum of Limerick, managed by Limerick Civic Trust, will present the Frank McCourt exhibit later this year. One of the areas that everyone is missing right now is brilliant bands and live music.Limerick is known for its vibrant live music scene and is home to new musical talent like Emma Langford (featured in the video ) and award-winning rapper and spoken word creation. artist Denise Chaila. Anyone who knows music, knows Mick and Valerie Dolan and the incredible platform for new artists their renowned warehouse – Dolans Live Music Venue has become since its opening in 1998. Dolans, in normal times, hosts touring artists from the worldwide and hosts iconic bands like Aslan, Snow Patrol and Franz Ferdinand. This St. Patrick’s Day night, Dolans invites you to experience a virtual Wild Atlantic Edge musical celebration at 7 p.m. Limerick with performances by a number of musicians including Sharon Shannon, Hermitage Green and Emma Langford. (More info on https://www.limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival Video publicist and producer Richard Lynch has done wonders for his hometown, from developing the annual LGBTQ + Pride Festival into a weeklong event, to promoting and celebrating Limerick’s positive image across Ilovelimerick.com Professor Kerstin Mey is a German scholar who in 2020 assumed her role as President of the University of Limerick, making history by becoming the first woman to be president of a university in Ireland. What better person to introduce the Irish language in the video than talented musician Mchel Silleabhin from Limerick, best known for his Sean-Ns vocals.

