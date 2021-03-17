Which Best Actor winner would have shouted once, “Don’t shoot. I won an Oscar”?





11:30 am PDT 03/16/2021



by



Hadley meares



This international movie star was in charge of German film production and campaigned for Hitler in 1938, but when the Nazis fell from power so did the actor’s loyalty.

In 1929, international film star Emil Jannings won the inaugural Oscar for Best Actor for his work in two films, The last commandment and The path of all flesh. Preparing to return to his native Germany when his victory was announced three months before the inaugural Academy Awards, he made sure to collect his award before his departure, writing to the Academy: “So I ask you to please handing me the statuette now already. reward to me. “ Oscar in hand, Jannings returns to Europe after a six-photo trip to America and resumes his illustrious career as a German film star. The actor was also the subject of an oft-repeated narrative (debunked a few years ago) that he only won after members of the Academy were too embarrassed to hand the award over to the real one. winner: canine superstar Rin Tin Tin. Loved by fans, Jannings was hated by many of his colleagues, who viewed him as a mean, pouting ham. Marlene Dietrich, her co-star in the 1930s The Blue Angel, Told Life magazine he was “a great actor but a man of childish vanity, [who] resented her prominence in the picture to the point of fury, playing out a strangulation scene with a zeal that left her black and blue for days afterward. “ As the Nazis strengthened power over Germany in the 1930s, Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels saw Jannings as a useful artistic tool. Far from fleeing the country like many of his colleagues did, Jannings became part of the Nazi public relations machine, starring in pro-German films including The old and the young king and Uncle Kruger. Jannings campaigned for Hitler in 1938 and received the Goethe Medal for Art and Science from the Fhrer himself a year later. He was appointed “artist of the state” and in charge of the film production of the Nazi state. In 1942 he produced and starred in Dismissal of Bismarck, playing the true 19th century German statesman Otto von Bismarck, who he said was like Hitler, “a man against the world”. However, when the Nazis fell from power, Jannings’ loyalty also waned. Legend has it that when Allied troops entered Berlin in 1945, Jannings ran through the bombed-out city, his shimmering Oscar thrust before him like a sword. “Don’t shoot,” he shouted, “I won an Oscar!” They didn’t, and Jannings survived, even though his reputation was in ruins. In his autobiography, Life and me (published posthumously in 1951) he tried to explain his actions, writing that “my heart and soul belonged to the art of acting; they ordered me not to worry about things that did not concern her ”. And for a journalist, he presented himself as a victim: “Open resistance”, he said, “would have meant a concentration camp”. He died in 1950 at the age of 65 from liver cancer and his Oscar statuette is in the collection of the Deutsche Kinemathek Film Museum. This story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







