Rising Mexican actor wins ‘critical’ role opposite Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’





10:00 am PDT 03/16/2021



by



Borys Kit



The drama takes place in Hollywood’s golden age, during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to walkie-talkies.

Relatively unknown Mexican actor Diego Calva has landed a career-changing role: he will join Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in Babylon, the drama that takes place in the golden age of Hollywood that Damien Chazelle directs for Paramount. Emerging actors Jovan Adepo and LiJun Li will also be on the call sheet as part of the ensemble when the cameras roll in Los Angeles this summer. Paramount defined Babylon for December 25, 2022, limited release before January 6, 2023, grand opening. The film, set in the late 1920s, during the film industry’s transition from silent films to walkie-talkies, chronicles the rise and fall of several characters. Gatsby the magnificent on steroids is how one source described the story. The screenplay, written by Chazelle, once featured historical figures. Robbie was originally set to play Clara Bow, the first sex symbol and box office star who was Hollywood’s first “It” girl but has been reworked to be more fictional. Robbie and Pitt play successful stars to varying degrees with the transition. In a role described as critical, Calva will play a Mexican rising through the ranks of Hollywood, starting as an assistant. Calva is hailed as a find because of its appearance out of nowhere. The 30-year-old is said to have beaten two other well-established names despite only a handful of credits in Mexican and South American productions to his name, although he recently landed a role in Netflix’s new season. Narcos: Mexico. Sources say Robbie did several chemistry readings with Calva and when he became the pick, Chazelle mentored him to hone his skills. During the process, the actor was selected by WME to be represented. Calva is also replaced by Combot and lawyer Matt Wallerstein. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Plattare will produce the drama while Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel will executive producers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos