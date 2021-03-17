Eight arrested for “ conspiracy to steal, sell dormant bank account data containing Rs 216 crore ”





The cybercrime wing of Pune City Police arrested eight people, including four computer engineers and a Marathi actor and commercial director, for allegedly conspiring to steal and sell data from dormant bank accounts containing deposits of 216. crore Rs. The alleged fraud came to light after a Cyber ​​Crime Cell team received reports that some people were trying to sell stolen data from dormant accounts with two prominent banks. A senior police official said that following the first leads, a trap was set in the Maharshi Nagar neighborhood of Pune on Monday. Initially, six people were arrested. Among these was a person who has acted in a few Marathi films, TV soap operas and directed a few commercials through his company. He has also been associated with the film wing of a political party and is the son of a veteran film and television actor. The information provided by these suspects further led the police to an address on Sinhagad Road, where two other people were arrested. “The investigation so far has revealed that the suspects of this interstate racketeering plan to sell stolen data from dormant accounts of two prominent banks containing deposits of over Rs 216 crore. We now explore the modus operandi of data theft and how the racket worked. Part of the investigation will consist of verifying the data entered. Said Deputy Police Commissioner Shivaji Pawar. The names of the defendants have not been released as the investigation is in its early stages, police said. In addition to the accused, a few other people were arrested for questioning, including some from Mumbai. At least 25 lakh of cash, cell phones, a car and bicycles were recovered from the suspects, police said. Chief Inspector Rajkumar Waghchavare of the Cybercrime Unit said: “The eight people arrested were brought to court on Tuesday and were held in custody until March 20.” When asked if the police were able to identify potential buyers of the stolen data, Chief Inspector Rajkumar Waghchavare said: “This is now part of the investigation.” – Stay up to date with the latest news from Pune. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram string here.







