Dolly Parton and Jenis Splendid Ice Creams Collaborate on New Flavor





Dolly Parton took care of it. Last year, the 75-year-old country music legend won a Grammy Award, ran a Super Bowl commercial, donated to the development of a coronavirus vaccine, and even received his first dose of vaccine. Now she goes into ice cream. This week Jenis Splendid Ice Creams ad that he would release a new flavor in partnership with Parton. The Ice Cream Company teased the partnership last week on Instagram, asking fans, "Hypothetically speaking, let's say we had a new flavor of collaboration in the works, what do you hope it is?" During the week, the company revealed the partnership to fans with an Instagram mosaic of a Parton illustration. The last piece of the photo was posted on Monday with the words: "Specially designed for Dolly Parton." In the image caption, Jenis explained that the upcoming flavor will benefit the Imagination library, a program founded by Parton that offers free books to children from birth to 5 years old. Jenis has yet to release what the flavor will be or when it will be released, but the company is giving fans a chance to sign up to be notified when he came out. Another recent ice cream collaboration was announced last week by Serendipity Brands and Warner Bros. Serendipity has released a "Friends" themed flavor called Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge based on the popular TV series. There will also be releasing three upcoming ice cream flavors based on blockbuster movies from the 80s, including "Caddyshack", "The Goonies" and "A Christmas Carol".







