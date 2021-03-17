Lakeith Stanfield Confused By Best Supporting Actor Oscar Name

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2021 Oscar nominations was Lakeith Stanfield in the Best Supporting Actor category for “Judas and the Dark Messiah.” Stanfield’s FBI informant Bill O’Neal is widely regarded as the film’s protagonist, and Warner Bros. therefore campaigned for the performer throughout the awards season for best actor. Stanfield co-star Daniel Kaluuya campaigned for Best Supporting Actor and also landed an Oscar nomination. Kaluuya is considered the frontrunner after winning Best Supporting Actor trophies at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

While Kaluuya was obvious to land an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to “Judas and the Dark Messiah,” no Oscar expert could have predicted that Kaluuya would be nominated against his co-star Stanfield. Even Stanfield himself didn’t see the Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor race.

The actor took to social media and wrote in a post deleted (via Daily beast), “I’m too confused but shit lmao.” The post was replaced with another humorous reaction to his Oscar name: “The first time an actor with a tattooed face was nominated lmaooo.”

Unlike the Golden Globes, where actors are only considered in the categories they have been submitted to, the Academy has the freedom to choose which actor category an artist belongs to regardless of their Oscar campaign. Buzz around Stanfield’s Best Supporting Actor surprise recalled Kate Winslet’s awards season with “The Reader.” Winslet campaigned for Best Supporting Actress and won the category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the Academy nominated her for Best Actress at the Oscars. Winslet won the award despite the category change.

The fact that Stanfield and Kaluuya both won acting Oscar nominations proves support for “Judas and the Black Messiah” among Academy members. “Judas” ended the Oscar nominations morning with six nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Song. The film is the first nominee for best picture in the 93-year history of the Oscars to boast of all black producers.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now playing in theaters. The 2021 Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25.

