Review: In The Courier, Cumberbatch is Everyman Spy | Entertainment





Cumberbatch, who we’ve seen suave, cruel, and selfishly playing a number of times over the years, plays Wynne like an ordinary middle-class schlub just trying to keep his family afloat and his club memberships intact. He doesn’t suspect he is dining with spies when his government friend Dickie (Angus Wright) and US CIA agent Emily (Rachel Brosnahan) sit down with him to recruit him. He reacts with childish dizziness as if it was Ian Fleming himself sitting across the table. Emily is one of the inventions of the film. OConnor said he had just decided to make the CIA agent a woman. It certainly breaks the monotony of such a male cast and it’s always a pleasure to see Brosnahan in ’60s costume. But it also seems a bit insincere to just insert women into specific historical contexts where they don’t. were not. This was also done with the character of Felicity Jones in The Aeronauts and the effect is often the opposite of empowerment. Since The Courier is so fictional, however, it’s easier to accept here. In addition, she becomes the most persuasive agent. Not that Wynne, who was in a bit of a rut, needed a lot of conviction. He jumps at the chance and begins making long trips abroad, leaving his wife (Jessie Buckley) and young son at home. The film has an almost bubbling tone for much of the first half as Wynne and Penkovsky get to know and love each other over caviar lunches, big drunken parties, and tearful evenings at the ballet. It slips slightly despite the fact that the stakes include death and the nuclear holocaust. The honeymoon is about to come to an end, as suspicion begins to arise around this business relationship and things get infinitely more complicated for our protagonists, which I won’t spoil here, but it’s a hit. tonal whip.

