Cardi B hits back at Candace Owens’ WAP attacks





Hip-hop star Cardi B took to Twitter on Tuesday to abruptly push back conservative expert Candace Owens’ attacks on her and Megan Thee Stallions, the racy performance of their single WAP on Sunday night at the Grammy Awards. During a segment On the Tucker Carlsons Fox show Monday night, Owens criticized the two rap stars and their prime-time Grammy appearances, saying: It sounds like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you are trying in actively makes children aspire to grotesque things. … We celebrate the evil in America. At the Grammys, Cardi and Megan danced around a giant lucite heel and ended up squeezing their legs in chrome lingerie. Instead of singing the sexually explicit chorus, they used the words Wet Wet Wet to conform to network standards. Cardi tweeted to Owens on Tuesday: Only you can watch what your kids are watching [no one] other. I dispute that you are being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of their dignity, Owens replied. Cardi responded with two nude photos of former model-turned-First Lady Melania Trump. Only white women can be naked and show off their sexuality and be in their thirties but I can’t? she wrote. The debate escalated when Owens searched Cardi’s house for faking sex with another woman; Cardi openly identifies as bisexual, and Megan has generally expressed her attraction to women as well as men. Owens described the display as degenerate. At best you are self-destructive and humorous, wrote Owens. At worst, you’re naked, pushing your vagina into another woman’s vagina while pushing on her. Cardi quickly shared screenshots of a tweet dated November 16, 2020, which Owens reportedly wrote about her husband having an affair with his brother. Owens argued that Cardi fell for a forged screenshot, then threatened to sue her. Cardi has since threatened to sue Owens for the charge. WAP sparked outrage from the right after its release in August, providing fodder for conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro, who reviewed his podcast lyrics. After airing footage of Cardi and Megans’ performance at the Grammys, Carlson told Fox viewers that they were intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.







