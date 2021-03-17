River Song actor wants to meet Jodie Whittaker’s doctor





Alex Kingston expresses his interest in reuniting River Song Thirteen, saying it would be a “great shame” if River didn’t return to Doctor Who.

Alex Kingston has expressed interest in reprise his role as River Song on Doctor Who as long as she meets Jodie Whittakers Doctor. River has been a fan favorite character since his first appearance in the Season 4 episodes “Silence in the Library” and “Forest of the Dead”. As a time traveler, all of her encounters with the Doctor go out of sync, which often makes her a spoilers for the future of physicians. River Song was a key ally and companion Doctor Whoduring Steven Moffats’ time as showrunner, playing the romantic interest and eventual wife of the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith). She last appeared in the 2015 Christmas special, “Husbands of the River Song” alongside Peter Capaldi and although Kingston has not returned to the show since, she has continued to portray the character in various Big Finish audio dramas. Kingston even wrote its own spinoff in the form of a noir sci-fi novel starring River, which will be released in May 2021. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Doctor Who Has A Big Companion Problem: How It Can Be Solved While fans are no doubt thrilled to experience one of Rivers’ adventures in a brand new medium, there is still a lot of interest in her reprising the role in future episodes of Doctor Who especially since Season 12 recently brought Captain Jack (John Barrowman) back to the series for the first time in nearly a decade. Now Kingston has revealed that she is ready to return to the show and find the Doctor. In an interview with Radio Times, the actress said she was open to all and that it would be a shame if that did not happen. Read the full quote below: It would be a shame if that didn’t happen. Let’s put it this way. I am open to everything. I have no idea how we should meet or anything like that. But I wish River would meet her and give her a big, big kiss! “The Husbands of River Song” was a great ending to Rivers’ character arc in the series, but his time travel skills meant that Thirteen could meet River at many different points in their nested personal timeline, creating many opportunities for them. more adventure. Additionally, River and the Doctor have one of the most fascinating and entertaining dynamics in the series, regardless of which embodiment of Time Lord River interacts with. Now that the Doctor is female, it would be especially interesting to see what their chemistry would look like, especially since Kingston seems adamant that the romantic aspect of their relationship would not change. Rivers’ reappearance would also give current showrunner Chris Chibnall a chance to correct plot holes that Season 12’s Timeless Child reveals means for the show’s larger continuity, especially because it directly affects his origins as well. . In short, there are many reasons why River should come back. Doctor Who and as soon as Chibnall calls, Kingston will probably answer. More: Doctor Who Season 13 Has To Bring Back River Song (Because Of Whittaker) Source: Radio Times Mayans MC Season 3 Copywriting Improved By Release Of Showrunner Kurt Sutter Says Star

