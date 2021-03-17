Lisa Vanderpump hints at show’s potential comeback





In a recent interview, Lisa Vanderpump hinted at the return of the Vanderpump Rules. She hopes to start filming when the 50% capacity of SUR is cleared.

Executive producer and star ofVanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump has hinted that the reality series may return soon while promoting her new show,Surpassed,on the E! network. After the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses, such as restaurants, over the past year, it has been difficult for production to start filming. Now that several cast members have left the show, Bravo may have to start casting to find new faces for the reality series. Last summer, Stassi Schroder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired fromRVPbecause of racist remarks they have made in the past. Stassi and Kristen were released after reporting comrade Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit. Max and Brett had the ax after their racist tweets resurfaced. A few months later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also fired from the show. They each made separate statements about the decision to leave the show, but reports claim they have been released. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Vanderpump Rules: Most Popular OG Cast Members, Ranked By Instagram Followers In an interview withE!, Lisa suggested thatRVPcan come back sooner rather than later. When asked about the reopening of SUR, Lisa mentioned that the restaurant only allows outdoor dining, but she hopes everyone will be vaccinated in the coming weeks. She was later questioned about the return ofRVP,and his response was rather promising. “I think a lot of people want this show to come back because in the restaurant business there’s always a bunch of stories and relationships and there’s a lot of the original cast.», Said the restaurateur. She continued, “We want the restaurant to return to at least 50% of its capacity before. “With that timeline in mind, it seems likeRVPcould probably start filming by the summer. Speaking of the return ofRVP, Lisa did not forget to mention Lala Kent and the arrival of her new baby girl. “Lala just had a baby this morning so it’s really goodShe shared. Lala welcomed her daughter, Ocean, on Monday after giving birth the day before. This will be Lala’s first child and her fiance, Randall Emmett, the third. However, Lisa has yet to personally congratulate Lala, even though she is close to the new parents. “I’m very close to them … But I thought I didn’t think she wanted, a new mother, on the phone like, Hey Lala, it’s me.“she said adding,”Just save your energy. I’ll call him later this afternoon. I just wanna give it a minute. “ Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated and the cases are decreasing, more and more restaurants are starting to open. Soon viewers will see the cast ofRVPwork the bar and go around the tables at SUR, TomTom and Pump. Although there is no official date for the start of filming, Lisa makes us all think that a new season is coming to our screens soon. Next: RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shades Lisa Vanderpump After Restaurant Closes Sources:E! Online 90 day fiancé: Tom Brooks makes shocking confession about Angela Deem

About the Author Sabrina Costabile

(630 Articles published)

Sabrina is a writer/content specialist with a passion for writing. She obtained a BA in English and a Certificate in Social Media Marketing.







