Jason Donovan says actors and independent theater staff “suffered” | UK News

Actor Jason Donovan has warned that theaters “are of no use” in receiving financial support from the government if they “do not have artists to support these institutions.”

Speaking exactly one year to the day since theaters were forced to close due to the pandemic, Donovan said it was “very difficult” to watch what has happened to the theater industry over the past 12 years. month.

He told Sky News that while the leave system has “come a long way” and government programs have helped, “the independent sector, which is mostly made up of actors, managers and wardrobes, has suffered”.

He said: “They’re not taken care of and, you know, they pay their taxes. And of course, we don’t save lives, as actors, directors, directors, props, you know, keeper. dresses, but we are an important part of making people feel good about themselves. “

Donovan said he believes culture will help people recover from the pandemic “because it will help us to understand psychologically what we’ve been through.”

And he also underlined how important it is for the economy.

“It’s not just the theater itself,” he added, “it’s the subsidiary economies that work alongside it – hotels, restaurants, bars. By car today, it’s a ghost town, and that’s because culture is at the heart of it. city ​​and this country. “

The actor, who rose to prominence over 30 years ago on Australian soap opera Neighbors, is currently producing a production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, but said the industry’s future is unpredictable.

“It takes months for this to lead to an opening night,” he said. “It can’t be like television or the movies – it can’t be switched overnight and funded. It requires the support and trust of the public. So it’s a tough time.”

Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn in Six The Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith



For 12 months, most cinemas remained closed, leading to widespread job losses.

Government grants and loans have undoubtedly helped – with over £ 1billion from the Culture Revival Fund ensuring that many of the UK’s cultural institutions have been rescued.

However, much of the industry is made up of freelancers who have fallen through the cracks and received no help.

Many were forced to find additional income, some leaving the industry for good.

According to the Society of London Theaters, 95% of theater organizations are worse off due to COVID-19 and one in four freelancers have left the company.

Amanda Parker, founder of diversity organization Inc Arts, said the pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color, telling Sky News that “ethnically diverse people have almost disappeared from the industry. This is no exaggeration. “.

Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard in Six The Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith



She explained that this was due to the fact that people of various ethnic origins are “more strongly represented in independent roles” and less likely to occupy managerial positions.

“When you take on those occasional roles, like homework in front of the house or catering or theater reception areas,” she said, “your jobs are the first to go. quite a pretty picture “.

The hit musical Six closed on March 16 of last year, like every other production in the country, then opened briefly in December, before closing again. For the cast and crew, it was a roller coaster of emotions.

Alexia McIntosh, who plays Anna of Cleves, told Sky News she was incredibly excited to be back on stage, but admitted the past 12 months have been tough.

Six will open at the Lyric Theater on Friday, May 21



“It exhausts you when you can’t do what you love,” she says. “You can’t fulfill your goal. You can’t pay your bills. You want to deliver. So it takes a toll on body and mind.”

Sophie Isaacs, who plays Katherine Howard, taught and worked as a receptionist during the lockdown and, while brimming with contagious enthusiasm, said many in the industry were worried about the future.

She said people in the industry were keenly aware of “the uncertainty of what the industry will be like after COVID.” What jobs will be available? Will producers be able to present programs?

“So I think the fear of the unknown is very, very real.”

Six will open at the Lyric Theater on Friday, May 21, initially operating at 50% capacity under government guidelines.