Listen to Hiatus Kaiyote’s new song ‘Get Sun’

Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote returns with a new song “Get Sun” featuring Brazilian composer / arranger Arthur Verocai from their upcoming album, Valiant mood. The LP arrives June 25 via Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune.

“On the surface, it’ll be enough / Dry clay / But you keep your borders guarded,” singer Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield sings in the opening verse. “And the heights you own / Feed me with rhinestones / Bow down into the void.”

Although Valiant mood is the band’s first album in six years after 2015 Choose your weapon, the band started working on their third album during their tour. They had completed most of the backing tracks by 2018, but Nai Palm was later diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment and healing.

“When you think your life is going to be taken from you, it makes you think about who you are,” she said in a statement. “I imagine after the fear of breast cancer I decided I had to prove to life that the offer I had was genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.

In 2019, the group traveled to Rio de Janeiro to work with Verocai, who added strings and horns to “Get Sun”. Their session with Verocai and their visit to Brazil inspired them to create two more tracks for Mood Valiant.

Valiant mood Tracklist

1. “The flight of the tiger lily”

2. “Sip something sweet”

3. “Chivalry is not dead”

4. “And we are going slowly”

5. “Get Sun” with Arthur Verocai

6. “All the words we don’t say”

7. “Hush Rattle”

8. “Rose water”

9. “Red room”

10. “Sparkle Tape Break Up”

11. “Stone or lavender”

12. “Blood and marrow”