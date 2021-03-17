SoFlo Actor Danny Pino Helps Preview ‘Mayans MC’ Season 3 With Deco – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Crime, drama, revenge: this is the after-hours version of Deco. This is also what happens in the hit series “Mayans MC”, and resident bad boy of Deco, Alex Miranda, is here to tell us more. “Mayans MC” fans have been waiting for this one! The show makes up for their absence for over a year by dropping not just one, but two new episodes because they knew we weren’t happy. Deco talks to the cast, who succumbed to our intimidation. JD Pardo (as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes): “Swing big, miss big. I have never been afraid to swing. Call it a vicious cycle of war in the third season of “Mayans MC” JD Pardo (as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes): “If that fails my brothers will shoot me.” The series is set in the same fictional universe as “Sons of Anarchy”, and this season the Mayans want revenge on Tijuana MC SoFlo actor Danny Pino, who plays the Galindo Cartel Leader, says that’s not all. Danny Pino: “The third season is a much more character-driven experience. It’s dark. It’s personal and volatile. Miami, I would expect the unexpected. Now, just because he does great things on TV doesn’t mean he has forgotten his magical roots in the city. Danny Pino: ‘305’ until I die! What’s up!” Edward James Olmos struggles to cope with the life choices he has made when things don’t go as planned. Edward James Olmos (as Felipe Reyes): “Which of my silly sons is responsible for you?” Edward James Olmos: “The show begins with him having a calculation that totally blew him away. It is rendered completely useless, and you will see it. And he’s not the only one with a lot to do. Edward James Olmos: “This third season is going to be very, very, incredibly intense.” Danny Pino: “You’re going to see all the characters get their screws tight, and when you’re backed into a corner, how do you react?” Season three of “Mayans MC” premieres tonight on FX, and it hits Hulu tomorrow for those of you who are blessed with the virtue of patience. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

