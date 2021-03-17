A look back at the humble beginnings of SXSW when it was exclusively online this year





The pandemic has forced South By Southwest to become a virtual 5-day event this year. But the festival has a long history of reinventing itself.

AUSTIN, Texas South by Southwest (SXSW) is underway as a virtual event this year due to the pandemic. But this change is just the latest way the Austin festival has reinvented itself in more than three decades. The first conference in 1987 began with two simple words. One of the founders of SXSW, Louis Black, said hello to loud applause as the very first roundtable on the status and future of music began. This first SXSW was a success, with larger venues and more attendees each year thereafter. Some believe that the turning point in SXSW history was 1994, the year that singer Johnny Cash was a keynote speaker who pretty much sang his way through his speech. It was also the first year of interactive and cinematic events, expanding the impact of the festival. Through the 1990s and into the new millennium, SXSW has become the place to be seen and heard, from new musical artists looking for recording deals to filmmakers looking for distributors and technology innovators looking for money to develop the next big idea. Shortly before the 2020 conference was canceled due to COVID-19, an economic study found that 280,000 people attended the festival in 2019 and that the event had an impact of $ 356 million on the economy. of the Austines. The SXSW 2021 festival kicked off on Monday as a series of online events. While not everyone wanted, it is SXSW nonetheless. And there is hope that at this time of next year all will again come together side by side. LOOK: SXSW Launches Virtual Events 2021 Austin man develops robots, creates Slack workspace to help notify Texans of COVID-19 vaccine availability “I burst into tears” | Residents frustrated as APH site faces vaccination appointment issues Join the March 2021 Madness Bracket KVUE Challenge!

