Tom Budge: My Lord of the Rings character has been cut | Entertainment





Tom Budge left Amazon’s “ Lord of the Rings ” due to creative differences. The 39-year-old actor has played an undisclosed role for the upcoming TV series based on the epic book series, but it was recently reported that he stepped away from the series after filming an episode. He wrote on Instagram: “Hello loves, it is with great sadness that I write to tell you that I have left the Lord of the Rings TV series of Amazons. After recently seeing the first episodes filmed in the Over the past year, Amazon has decided to go in a different direction with the character I represented. “I have to thank the creative team for their encouragement to try something that I thought was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the amazing cast and crew for their love, support and friendship for what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things cannot be … Fate my mother, thank you. The show takes place years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s original books and will also star Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry and Ema Horvath. It is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay while JA Bayona, who directed “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, will direct the first two episodes. He will also be executive producer alongside his production partner Belen Atienza. Other writers on the show include Gennifer Hutchinson (“Breaking Bad”), Jason Cahill (“The Sopranos”) and Justin Doble (“Stranger Things”). The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time, with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the total cost of the series could reach over $ 1 billion once budgets for production, cast, writers , producers and visual effects taken into account. However, Tom is not the only one who has strayed from the project, as it was previously reported that Will Poulter had to drop out of the multi-season show due to scheduling conflicts.

