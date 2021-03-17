A motivator Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, shared an inspiring Instagram post that may resonate with cancer survivors: To Pick You Up.

The box office star is a third generation professional wrestler and earned his nickname by combining the wrestling names of his father and grandfather. Her father was Rocky Johnson and her grandfather was Grand Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson first made his wrestling debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.

Striving for resilience is important for people with cancer, and the SurvivorNet TV film Resiliencecan help you pick yourself up and motivate you to overcome your physical and emotional challenges.

Dwayne Johnson, 48, long known as ‘The Rock’, is an actor, athlete and highly motivating person with infectious energy and a constant smile. He is one of the most “sympathetic” artists and has faced his own health issues.

The former professional wrestler debuted in his new show Young Rock last month on NBC, based on his life as a college footballer, and shared an inspiring post to promote tonight’s new episode.

“When I got to THE U, we were the reigning NATIONAL CHAMPION,” he writes of his young man coming to the University of Miami to play football. “And even as a fanny pack, turtleneck clad freshman – I moved the crowd – on and off the field. Until I suffered a very serious injury that ended my season before I could even start. (I tore everything in my shoulder and need a full reconstruction).

“I was kicked in the ass and I was on the ground,” he continues. “But it was up to me to decide if I was going to get up or not. We all go through and were no strangers to the rain, but it’s how we react to the fight that defines us.

This is a powerful reminder for people with cancer in particular, who may feel overcome and broken down physically or emotionally every day, but need to get back on their feet.

The NBC show features actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu, who each play Dwayne Johnson at different ages – 10, 15, and 18. Current rock plays itself.

“The funny thing about ‘Young Rock’ is everything people see in that first episode and throughout the season it just happened,” Johnson said in a interview with USA TODAY. “Now what we’re doing is maybe it happened a different year, maybe it happened in another city.”

Aim for resilience

SurvivorNetTVs Movie Resilient is a story of warriors Jerad Fischer, Lindsey Runkel, and Dan Soller who refused to let wounds get in the way of their dreams.

All dedicated mountain bike riders, suffering from injuries like losing a leg and becoming paralyzed, use the motivation from those injuries to keep pushing themselves while hitting the trails. Your life, goals, and passions don’t need to change after injury or cancer.

SurvivorNetTV Presents: Resilient Learning to Overcome

