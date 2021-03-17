Actor and athlete Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recalls tough times from his youth: ‘It’s how we react to wrestling that defines us’

A motivator
- Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, shared an inspiring Instagram post that may resonate with cancer survivors: To Pick You Up.
- The box office star is a third generation professional wrestler and earned his nickname by combining the wrestling names of his father and grandfather. Her father was Rocky Johnson and her grandfather was Grand Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson first made his wrestling debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.
- Striving for resilience is important for people with cancer, and the SurvivorNet TV film Resiliencecan help you pick yourself up and motivate you to overcome your physical and emotional challenges.
Dwayne Johnson, 48, long known as ‘The Rock’, is an actor, athlete and highly motivating person with infectious energy and a constant smile. He is one of the most “sympathetic” artists and has faced his own health issues.
The former professional wrestler debuted in his new show Young Rock last month on NBC, based on his life as a college footballer, and shared an inspiring post to promote tonight’s new episode.
“When I got to THE U, we were the reigning NATIONAL CHAMPION,” he writes of his young man coming to the University of Miami to play football. “And even as a fanny pack, turtleneck clad freshman – I moved the crowd – on and off the field. Until I suffered a very serious injury that ended my season before I could even start. (I tore everything in my shoulder and need a full reconstruction).
Related: Fans Take A Shower In Love With Quadruple Cancer Survivor And College Footballer Casey OBrien As He Faces Surgery Again
“I was kicked in the ass and I was on the ground,” he continues. “But it was up to me to decide if I was going to get up or not. We all go through and were no strangers to the rain, but it’s how we react to the fight that defines us.
This is a powerful reminder for people with cancer in particular, who may feel overcome and broken down physically or emotionally every day, but need to get back on their feet.
Related: You Are My Rock: Shannen Doherty, 49, Says She’s So Grateful For Her Best Friend As She Battles Metastatic Breast Cancer
The NBC show features actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu, who each play Dwayne Johnson at different ages – 10, 15, and 18. Current rock plays itself.
“The funny thing about ‘Young Rock’ is everything people see in that first episode and throughout the season it just happened,” Johnson said in a interview with USA TODAY. “Now what we’re doing is maybe it happened a different year, maybe it happened in another city.”
Related: Childhood Cancer Didn’t Stop Former WWE Wrestler Zack Ryder From Dominating In The Ring
Johnson, one of America’s highest paid actors, has his nickname from a combination of the names of his father and grandfather. They were both professional wrestlers; his father was Rocky Johnson and his grandfather was Grand Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson first made his wrestling debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.
Aim for resilience
SurvivorNetTVs Movie Resilient is a story of warriors Jerad Fischer, Lindsey Runkel, and Dan Soller who refused to let wounds get in the way of their dreams.
All dedicated mountain bike riders, suffering from injuries like losing a leg and becoming paralyzed, use the motivation from those injuries to keep pushing themselves while hitting the trails. Your life, goals, and passions don’t need to change after injury or cancer.
SurvivorNetTV Presents: Resilient Learning to Overcome
Learn more about SurvivorNet’s rigorous medical review process.
A motivator
- Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, shared an inspiring Instagram post that may resonate with cancer survivors: To Pick You Up.
- The box office star is a third generation professional wrestler and earned his nickname by combining the wrestling names of his father and grandfather. Her father was Rocky Johnson and her grandfather was Grand Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson first made his wrestling debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.
- Striving for resilience is important for people with cancer, and the SurvivorNet TV film Resiliencecan help you pick yourself up and motivate you to overcome your physical and emotional challenges.
Dwayne Johnson, 48, long known as ‘The Rock’, is an actor, athlete and highly motivating person with infectious energy and a constant smile. He is one of the most “sympathetic” artists and has faced his own health issues.
The former professional wrestler debuted in his new show Young Rock last month on NBC, based on his life as a college footballer, and shared an inspiring post to promote tonight’s new episode.
Read more
“When I got to THE U, we were the reigning NATIONAL CHAMPION,” he writes of his young man coming to the University of Miami to play football. “And even as a fanny pack, turtleneck clad freshman – I moved the crowd – on and off the field. Until I suffered a very serious injury that ended my season before I could even start. (I tore everything in my shoulder and need a full reconstruction).
Related: Fans Take A Shower In Love With Quadruple Cancer Survivor And College Footballer Casey OBrien As He Faces Surgery Again
“I was kicked in the ass and I was on the ground,” he continues. “But it was up to me to decide if I was going to get up or not. We all go through and were no strangers to the rain, but it’s how we react to the fight that defines us.
This is a powerful reminder for people with cancer in particular, who may feel overcome and broken down physically or emotionally every day, but need to get back on their feet.
Related: You Are My Rock: Shannen Doherty, 49, Says She’s So Grateful For Her Best Friend As She Battles Metastatic Breast Cancer
The NBC show features actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu, who each play Dwayne Johnson at different ages – 10, 15, and 18. Current rock plays itself.
“The funny thing about ‘Young Rock’ is everything people see in that first episode and throughout the season it just happened,” Johnson said in a interview with USA TODAY. “Now what we’re doing is maybe it happened a different year, maybe it happened in another city.”
Related: Childhood Cancer Didn’t Stop Former WWE Wrestler Zack Ryder From Dominating In The Ring
Johnson, one of America’s highest paid actors, has his nickname from a combination of the names of his father and grandfather. They were both professional wrestlers; his father was Rocky Johnson and his grandfather was Grand Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson first made his wrestling debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.
Aim for resilience
SurvivorNetTVs Movie Resilient is a story of warriors Jerad Fischer, Lindsey Runkel, and Dan Soller who refused to let wounds get in the way of their dreams.
All dedicated mountain bike riders, suffering from injuries like losing a leg and becoming paralyzed, use the motivation from those injuries to keep pushing themselves while hitting the trails. Your life, goals, and passions don’t need to change after injury or cancer.
SurvivorNetTV Presents: Resilient Learning to Overcome
Learn more about SurvivorNet’s rigorous medical review process.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit