Jade Raymond Forms Haven, a New Montreal-Based Game Development Studio Working on a New Original IP Address for PlayStation | Business





MONTREAL – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 16, 2021 – Jade Raymond, Founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios and one of the creative forces behind the successful Assassins Creed franchise, announced the creation of Haven Entertainment Studios Inc., a new game development studio based in Montreal, in Canada. Raymond has assembled a world-class team with over a decade of experience working together on several hugely popular games and franchises. True to its name, the studios’ games will serve as a paradise for gamers bringing them together to have fun, express themselves and find community. The vision of being a haven also extends to the team, which will champion transparency and mutual respect. Continuing its commitment to nurturing creative talent and pushing the boundaries of innovation, Sony Interactive Entertainment today confirmed that it will invest in the new studio and its first project, an unannounced new IP for PlayStation. Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to support and invest in Haven and its future, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. We understand the challenges and rewards of building creative teams from scratch, just like Jade, with her wealth of experience running many game franchises. I was confident and excited about the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, which is currently in development. I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to go back to my roots and work with this talented team to create new intellectual property together, said Jade Raymond, CEO and Founder of Haven Studios. Launching an independent studio with the support of Sony Interactive Entertainment gives us the freedom to push the boundaries with the support of a publisher who deeply understands the creative process of making games and who is known for its exceptional quality and approach. of the player first. About Jade Raymond Jade Raymond is the CEO and founder of www.HavenStudios.com. Raymond has been passionate about games since her childhood in Montreal. She joined the industry as a programmer and has since focused on bringing innovation, new mechanics and gameplay to action-adventure and online multiplayer games. Over the past 25 years, she has shown her passion for all aspects of game development, playing key roles in programming, design, production, head of studio and management positions. She is best known for helping create the Assassins Creed and Watch Dogs franchises, and for founding studio Ubisofts Toronto, which developed hit titles like Tom Clancys Splinter Cell: Blacklist under her leadership. Most recently, Raymond served as vice president for games and entertainment at Google Stadia. Prior to joining Google, she was Senior Vice President and Group General Manager at Electronic Arts PopCap Vancouver and Motive Studios (Montreal), which she founded in 2015. Raymond was also responsible for the Star Wars console and PC software portfolio. at EA. About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. SIE has brought innovations to the market since the original PlayStation launched in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationVideo, PlayStationMusic, PlayStationNow and PlayStation software from SIE Studios in the world. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation with global functions in California, London and Tokyo. “PlayStation, PS5, and DualSense are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005260/en/ CONTACT: Press inquiries [email protected] KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMING ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Haven Studios Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/16/2021 12:00 PM / DISC: 03/16/2021 12:01 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005260/en

