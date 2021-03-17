Best Bollywood gangster movies – Rediff.com Movies





Sanjay Gupta Bombay Saga and Ram Gopal Varma’s DCompany are all set to release this week and add to the gangster movies made in Bollywood. How well has this genre worked in the past? Joginder tuteja guess. Raees

Collection at the counter: Rs 137.51 crore Shah Rukh Khan Raees remains the biggest hit in this genre. While the movie took a while to come out and isn’t quite the best we’ve seen from the superstar, it was her last big hit. Shootout in Lokhandwala

Collection at the counter: Rs 30 crore Sanjay Gupta started his career with the gangster movie Aatish and made several films in this genre. In his Shooting series, he entered the belly of the underworld, this time with Vivek Oberoi at the head of the cast. Gupta produced the film while Apoorva Lakhia directed it. Shootout in Wadala

Collection at the counter: Rs 60 crore In the second installment of the series, Gupta also decided to direct her. Shootout in Wadala had John Abraham in mind. Once upon a time in Mumbaai

Collection at the counter: Rs 58 crore There was a time when it seemed that Once upon a time in Mumbaai would be put on the shelves. After many hardships, the stars of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi came out and turned out to be a big hit. So big, that it spawned a sequel. Once upon a time in Mumbaai Dobaara

Collection at the counter: Rs 61 crore In the sequel from director Milan Luthria and producer Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan took the helm. Unfortunately, the film couldn’t go the distance. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part I

Collection at the counter: Rs 28 crore Anurag Kashyap designed Wasseypur Gangs as a two-part series and released them a few weeks apart. The first part, with Manoj Bajpayee, was a decent success and led to an entire catalog of memes. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part II

Collection at the counter: Rs 23 crore The second, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, did not work so well. Satya

Collection at the counter: Rs 14 crore The most authentic gangster drama remains Satya. Ram Gopal Varma imagined a superb film which made the career of Manoj Bajpayee. After a few years, the filmmaker made Satya 2, but it went completely unnoticed. Business

Collection at the counter: Rs 14 crore After Satya, Ram Gopal Varma made another movie in the gangster genre, Business. A multi-star with Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, this one was more commercial in its appeal. It was a film well done and saw a compelling act from Mohanlal. Surprisingly, it wasn’t as big of a hit as it deserved. Vaastav

Collection at the counter: Rs 12 crore Sanjay Dutt has played a gangster in many films during his career, but the one he liked the most is Vaastav. With Mahesh Manjrekar calling the shots, the film was realistic yet entertaining and an emotional tale of the life and times of a gangster. The climax where Dutt asks his mother Reema Lagoo to kill him is chilling. Ram jaane

Collection at the counter: Rs 8.60 crore Several years before Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had made a Masala movie Ram Jaane, / em>. where he played a gangster. He developed a different body language, manners and dialogue for this movie where he had Juhi Chawla as the main lady. The movie arrived four weeks after its loverboy acted in Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge and again emerged a good shot. Agneepath

Collection at the counter: Rs 6 crore Although the new version of Agneepath walked into a different area and focused on Hrithik Roshan’s emotional appeal rather than his gangster act, the original had Amitabh Bachchan playing a suave gangster in a national award-winning role. It was a first for Bollywood to see a gangster drama with a modern twist. Parinda

Collection at the counter: Rs 2 crore Vidhu Vinod Chopra made Parinda with some difficulty, as it was his first mainstream Bollywood film and starred stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. Although the film failed at the box office, over time it gained cult status. Nana Patekar was in great shape in this movie.

