Henry Darrow, Haut Chaparral actor, died at 87





Henry Darrow, an actor known for his work on “The High Chaparral”, has passed away. He was 87 years old. News of the cast’s deaths was shared on Facebook by his press secretary, who confirmed Darrow passed away on Sunday. “I have just learned that my long-time advertising client, Henry Darrow, has passed away at the age of 87 (September 15, 1933 March 14, 2021),” he wrote. “Rest in peace my friend.” The publicist, Michael B. Druxman, added: “We will miss you.” YAPHET KOTTO, FIRST BLACK JAMES BOND VILLAIN AND “ ALIEN ” ACTOR DEAD AT 81 No cause of death was provided. Darrow appeared in all 97 episodes of “The High Chaparral” from 1967 to 1971, according to IMDb. He played Manolito Montoya in the Western drama. Notably, he also appeared in the daytime drama “Santa Barbara”, for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his work as the character of Rafael Castillo. His most recent role was in “Soda Springs” in 2012 and in previous years he worked on many high profile TV shows like “One Tree Hill”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “Star Trek: Voyager “and” Zorro. “ BARBARA, THE COMING OF DON RICKLES, DEAD AT 84 On the cinema side, he was known for his appearances in “The Hitcher” in 1986 and “Maverick” in 1994. Darrow also received a tribute on social networks of the Screen Actors Guild. “We honor the career and achievements of Henry Darrow, the pride of Puerto Rico and SAG board member from 1970 to 1973,” said the organization. “Our condolences go out to his family. #Sagaftramember since 1958.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The actor co-founded the Ethnic Minorities Committee of the Screen Actors Guild in 1972 with actors Ricardo Montalban, Carmen Zapata and Edith Diaz, according to People magazine. He also founded an organization designed to help Latino actors land roles not associated with racial stereotypes called Nosotros, which translates to “Us.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Darrow was born Enrique Tomas Delgado Jr. in New York City, according to Hollywood journalist. Her parents oversaw an inn and restaurant in Bedford Village, New York, which has been visited by legends like Humphry Bogart and Tallulah Bankhead.







