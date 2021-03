Viacom18 expands its Hindi film cluster with COLORS Cineplex Bollywood

COLORS Cineplex Bollywood is a 24 hour Hindi cinema channel.

is a 24 hour Hindi cinema channel. The channel will go live on April 01, 2021. Viacom18 is ready to make an exciting new addition to its existing channel package with the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood. The channel will launch with a robust library of Bollywood hits on April 1, 2021 across major platforms. Aimed at metropolitan audiences in Mumbai and Delhi as well as the Hindi-speaking markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage moviegoers of Bollywood with a multitude of titles spanning different genres. In line with its brand proposition “ Hit Hai! The channel will feature 80s commercial boilers like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to 90s blockbuster movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to Millennial favorites like Golmaal, Dabangg, the Hera Pheri franchise as well as the latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, year 2 student, Andhadhun thus addressing viewers of all ages. With its diverse offering, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will recognize the purest form of cinema that is synonymous with healthy entertainment. Speaking on the expansion of the network’s Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster, Nina Elavia Jaipuria , Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 says: “The launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will strengthen Viacom18’s play in the Hindi Mass Entertainment category and strengthen our share in the Hindi film genre in particular. Intended to appeal to the masses, the channel is a natural extension of our current Hindi film portfolio. We are excited about this launch and look forward to becoming the ultimate destination for the best of Bollywood on TV. Speaking on the channel’s proposal, Rohan Lavsi, Director, Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18, adds, “The charm of Bollywood films lies in the unparalleled blend of intense drama, powerful action and soulful music delivered to large scale. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood epitomizes healthy entertainment defining the ultimate movie watching experience for our viewers. With a robust library spanning decades, the channel has something for everyone. With a brand proposition “ Hit Hai! COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will celebrate the iconic dialogues, unforgivable villains, energetic dancers, superstars and much-loved characters who have not only made a significant contribution to Indian cinema, but have also become an integral part of our daily lives. We are confident that the channel will become an instant hit with viewers of all ages. With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, Viacom18 will further expand its film portfolio with the aim of gaining a significant presence in the Hindi film space. With the broadcast of Hindi-only movies, the channel will satisfy the insatiable appetite for Bollywood movies. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will launch on April 1, 2021 on all major DTH and Cable platforms, including DD FreeDish. The launch will also be accompanied by a solid marketing plan.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos