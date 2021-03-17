Actor sues Wack 100 after record executive allegedly broke his jaw





Wack 100 has its Cash Money trading partners in hot waters after allegedly being in a physical altercation. Actor Ken “Ken L.” Lawson is said to have sued Birdman, Cash Money Records and Wack 100 after the accomplished manager and record manager punched him in the face. For TMZ, the incident took place at Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant in December 2019. According to court documents, Wack approached Lawson’s table claiming the actor had spoken to his wife. This prompted Lawson’s wife Monique to come forward in an attempt to calm the situation down. It didn’t put Wack in phase. Instead, he allegedly told Lawson to “keep your bitch under control” before punching her in the face. The blow caused Lawson to “hit his head hard on the ground, knocking him unconscious.” It also reportedly resulted in a 4-inch deep laceration to her chin and lip, multiple fractures to her jaw, three of her teeth dislodged and one tooth lost. To repair this damage, Lawson was forced to close his jaw for three months. In the midst of the altercation, Lawson further alleged that Wack had acted violently towards his wife before he was detained. Wack 100 has become a household name in hip-hop after leading artists like Ray J and The Game. After building a full resume, Birdman enlisted him as Vice President of Cash Money West. Since taking the job, he has signed acts of big names like Blueface. So instead of just touching Wack, Lawson also decided to name his business partners in the lawsuit.

