China should outsource production to Hollywood, says Shawn Yue

Despite the ongoing trade war and more icy ties than ever between China and the United States, “Detective Chinatown 3” producer and financier Shawn Yue (aka Yue Xiang) is still betting on collaboration in the film industry – but maybe not as you would expect.

Chinese production budgets and visual ambitions have recently started to overtake China’s ability to meet them, given the lack of existing talent and resources in the country to execute such projects. While it might be even cheaper to shoot small productions in China, films with budgets over $ 20 million are actually cheaper to shoot in the United States, Yue attests.

“It’s weird – if you want to do something, you outsource it to China, but if you want to make a movie, now is a good time to outsource to the United States,” says Yue, the one of 18 listed producers and “co-producers” for “Detective Chinatown 3,” who says he oversaw aspects of the production and contributed over 1% of the film’s $ 117 million budget. “There’s only one thing I know that’s cheaper to make in America than in China: movies. It actually creates a new opportunity for us. “

Chinese production budgets are not piling up just from labor costs or even above or below budgetary outlays – they are starting to skyrocket due to the lack of existing infrastructure in China. Film Industry. It’s an issue that Chinese officials and industry players discuss ad nauseam, but Yue explains it in a colorful way.

In China, if you want a photo of passengers on a rowdy plane, there’s nowhere to rent a gimble – you have to make your own. If you need weapons for your war movie, you have to pay out of pocket to do it all yourself.

“Unless it’s a low budget movie, we have nowhere to rent or even buy the things we need,” says Yue. “You not only have to make the gun itself, but also manufacture the machinery to make the gun, and every cost is covered by that particular production.”

In an era when Sino-U.S. Co-productions have essentially dried up, the path forward for collaboration is more likely to be in the form of hiring Hollywood talent and outsourcing production to the U.S. will allow them to use Hollywood know-how. – and at a lower price.

This dynamic will shape the United States’ distinctive relationship with China in filmmaking in the years to come, differentiating it from ties to industries in other countries. South Korea, for example, must go beyond the confines of its own small market to expand its scale of production. But China’s openings in Hollywood will be “guided by a different logic,” says Yue: the desire to use its existing infrastructure.

Such exchanges are also less likely to be constrained by headwinds from the trade war or other political tensions. Hiring American people is “like buying auto parts from the United States and sending them to China for reassembly,” says Yue. “Even at the height of the trade war, they did not stop the flow of auto parts.”

This idea of ​​learning from the West is already visible in the lucrative “Detective Chinatown” franchise itself, with its relatively well-received spinoff web TV series and long list of new characters waiting for their own stories to be told in “Detective.” Chinatown 2. “

“There is nothing new that we are doing; there is no need to reinvent the wheel. We’re just following a business model already created by “Star Wars,” ”with its many spinoffs, sequels and prequels, says Yue.

The franchise, China’s most mature and commercially successful to date, hopes to be global and has begun to refer to itself in English simply as the “Detective” series, fearing that the track “Chinatown” would make it seem less global.

One of the problems it will face is Beijing’s reflex to shoot or punish content that is not aligned with the country’s current geopolitical positions. Chen Sicheng announced in February that he would be filming the next sequel in London, but UK-China ties have become increasingly icy since. Yue reassures that “if there’s a ‘Detective Chinatown 4’, we definitely have to go to London,” the location of which was previously teased in the recent film.

But timing, however, is admittedly “an issue,” and it certainly doesn’t look like production will advance this year, he says. Since relationships tend to be hot and cold, Yue says it’s best to wait until the end. “I don’t think this can go on forever.”

One thing is more certain, however, and it is China’s continued global box office supremacy this year, which looks increasingly likely as the United States struggles to recover from COVID-19. The number of Chinese moviegoers is quite small compared to its total population, and as more and more cinemas are built in increasingly rural areas, new viewers will be attracted.

“Everyone knows how far the US market can go, but no one knows how far China can go,” Yue notes.