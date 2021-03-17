Entertainment
Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Most Memorable Moments
For a show often accused of saying nothing at all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians produced more than its fair share of memorable moments.
From Kim Kardashian Wests ‘earring to Kris Jenners’ words of encouragement, the reality TV series has contributed a lot to the canon of pop culture.
Ahead of the show’s finale, the PA News Agency examines some of the 14-year-old’s most memorable moments from the shows.
Encouraging Words from Kris (2007)
An episode of series one spawned a line that is still a favorite among fans.
Kris accompanied Kim to a photoshoot for Playboy magazine and gave her a few words of encouragement on the sidelines.
You’re gonna be amazing, honey, Kris tells her daughter.
The phrase has since become a popular meme and last year Kris filed for a trademark application.
The Handbag Fight (2008)
The conflict was never far from erupting over Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and one of the show’s most well-known fights has arrived in the seventh episode of season two.
Tensions simmered between Kim and Khloe after the former bought a Bentley. Kim walked in on Khloe insulting her and reacted by throwing her purse at her sister’s head.
Don’t be rude, Kim said angrily before punching Khloe in the arm. The line is another series classic and the scene has proven to be so popular that Joe and Nick Jonas recreated it last year.
Kim takes selfies as Khloe goes to jail (2009)
The series three premiere followed Khloes’ legal troubles as she faced jail time for violating her probation in a driving under influence case.
Despite the gravity of the situation, Kim found time to take selfies while accompanying her sister to prison.
A stressed out Kris pleaded: Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sisters are going to jail.
Luckily for Khloe, she was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding.
Kim loses her earring (2011)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLXF5wRgoro/
Perhaps the show’s most memorable moments came in season six, when a distraught Kim lost a $ 75,000 (54,000) ear while on vacation in Bora Bora.
Kris Humphries, her then partner and later briefly husband, threw Kim into the sea but the force of hitting the water left a missing jewel in her.
Devastated, Kim burst into tears and cried uncontrollably.
Enter Kourtney, who delivered a line that has fallen into Kardashian folklore: Kim, there are people dying. The earring was later found.
Kanyes Proposal (2014)
A season nine episode revealed the superstar rappers’ extravagant proposition as he kneeled down at a baseball park in San Francisco.
West, who is no stranger to lavish productions, used fireworks and a 50-piece orchestra to bust the issue. A delighted Kim said yes.
They married in 2014 and have four children together. However, Kim filed for divorce in February.
Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition (2015)
While much of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has shifted towards lightness, two Season 10 specials featured Caitlyn before her transition explaining her decision to daughters Kendall and Kylie.
Kendall said she thought her father was having an affair after finding makeup, while Caitlyn also sat down with Kris to discuss their marriage.
I just want you to know you were a great dad, a great friend, and a great partner, Kris told Caitlyn.
PA Media
