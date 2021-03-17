Entertainment
2021 Oscar nominations bring diversity to the fore
The Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences announced its official nominations for the 2021 ceremony on Monday. While these monumental nominations celebrate last year’s films, it’s also important to take a look at the state. cinema at the moment. The announcement of the Academies comes nearly a year after theaters across the country were closed due to the coronavirus. Aside from a few business explosions, the American theater industry has remained largely non-existent during this new era.
Without the traditional box office and shared cinematic experiences, movies of the 2020s were widely viewed at home, like TV and streaming. The experiential nature of cinema has always been linked to the community energy of a theater. Now that it has been replaced by small living rooms, the line between the film and television experience has almost blurred.
2020 has pushed cinema to the brink, removing its unifying impact on society for nearly a year. As one of the most affordable entertainment experiences, cinema has always allowed people of different races, classes, backgrounds and political opinions to come together and speak the same language as the stories, characters, and culture. theater. So, one of the most isolated years in recent human history was only made more lonely by the absence of theaters to bring us together to celebrate cinema.
Make history
Regardless of the state of the theaters, the 2021 Oscar nominations have arrived, promising to honor this year of film as unique as any other. Overall, there is a very wide circulation of films which are represented in many categories.
At the top, Mank leads the field with a stellar total of 10 nominations. Then there are six films with six nominations each, including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Finally with five nominations each, Ma Raineys Black Bottom and Une promising young woman also joins these ranks. Aside from My Raineys Black Bottom, these films represent all of the nominees for this year’s Best Picture.
This year, the Oscars also made history by triumphantly presenting cinema more diverse than ever. Judas and the Black Messiah became the first film to be nominated for Best Picture with an all-black production crew. Starring Chlo Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), the Oscars nominated more than one woman for Best Director for the very first time. Zhao, the undisputed star for Best Director, also became the first woman to have four Oscar nominations in one year. Additionally, Fennell became the first woman to be nominated for her directorial debut.
When it comes to the acting branch, nine of the 20 nominees were all people of color, making it the largest diverse representation in the branch to date. In particular, the lead actor category made headway with Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Steven Yeun (Minari), marking the first time that two men of Asian descent have competed together in the main category. Yeun also became the first Asian American to be nominated in the category, while Ahmed became the first Muslim to do so. Meanwhile, Viola Davis (My Raineys Black Bottom) became the most nominated black actress in history.
Surprises
This year, most nominations were fairly predictable and expected, but there were a few notable surprises. The biggest shock came with the inclusion of Danish director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) in the list of best directors. Vinterberg has been largely absent from the awards circuit for his international feature film outside of his British Academy of Film and Television Arts award nomination.
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Dark Messiah) was also a surprise with his nomination for Best Supporting Actor, especially as the studio is campaigning him in the main category. Stanfield joined his teammate Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) in the category. Additionally, Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) made the cut for Best Supporting Actress, although the film received wide critical criticism. Ironically, Closes’s performance also earned a Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actress this year.
Snubs
In addition to the surprises, this year’s Oscars also had their main snubs. Both one night in Miami and Ma Raineys Black Bottom were the first locks for Best Picture nominations, but failed to make the cut. Additionally, Regina King (One Night in Miami) was also snubbed from the best director list for her stellar directorial debut.
Even more so than King, famed writer-director Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of Chicago 7) was set to earn his first directorial nomination this year, but has been snubbed. After his heartwarming speech after winning the Critics Choice Awards, many wanted young star Alan Kim (Minari) to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but those hopes were unsuccessful.
And perhaps the most controversial snub was that of Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) who gave his career performance in Spike Lees’ latest film and was considered one of the early favorites. Neither the Lindo movie nor Lees saw much love from the Academy.
Review
While there are surprises and snubs every year at the Oscars, this year made a bold statement about inclusiveness and diversity in Hollywood. Streaming studios also topped the list of nominations. Netflix led with 35 nominations, with Amazon and Apple also getting a fair share of nominations this year, signaling a changing landscape. There’s no way of knowing what the future holds, but the 2021 Oscar winners will certainly be revealed later this year on April 25.
Check out the list of Oscar contenders in major categories below:
Better image
The father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Threatening
Nomadland
Promising young woman
Sound of metal
The Chicago 7 trial
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee isaac chung
Chlo zhao
Emerald Fennell
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Ahmed Rice
Chadwick boseman
Anthony hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven yeun
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
Andra’s Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances mcdormand
Carey mulligan
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Paul Raci
Lakeith stanfield
Best Supporting Actress
Maria bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Threatening
Promising young woman
Sound of metal
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Adapted Scenario
Next movie Borat: Delivery of a stupendous bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan
The father
Nomadland
One night in Miami
The white tiger
