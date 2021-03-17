Bollywood: the big stars who beat Covid-19 – News





Log in using OR Web report Posted on March 17, 2021 at 09.10 No matter how careful our Bollywood stars have been since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, they, like us, are not immune to the virus. Here is a list of some of our favorite celebs who have been infected, tested positive, and successfully defeated. 1

out of 13 Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Singh Kapoor, shared a post on social media to let fans know the actor has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in self-quarantine. Previously, Neetu Singh herself had tested positive for the coronavirus while filming her new film in Chandigarh. 2

out of 13 Large G and Small B Megastar Amitabh and her son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus last July and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The duo have successfully recovered without any medical complications. 3

out of 13 Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya Bachchan The actress and her daughter were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai days after her stepfather and husband tested positive for the coronavirus. 4

out of 13 Varun Dhawan The actor was shooting for his next film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Singh when he tested positive for Covid. 5

out of 13 Arjun Kapoor The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with coronavirus last September. He described himself as “asymptomatic” and was in home quarantine. 6

out of 13 Malaika Arora Rumor has it Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend had to interrupt her reality show, Best dancer in India after 7 to 8 of the crew contracted the virus and she too was quarantined after testing positive for Covid. . 7

out of 13 Aftab shivdasani The actor complained of minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever, after which he got tested for Covid-19 – it was positive. The 42-year-old made his web debut last year with Poison 2. 8

out of 13 Genelia D’souza Deshmukh The actress tested positive for Covid but was asymptomatic for 21 days, after which she tested negative. 9

out of 13 Kanika kapoor The singer tested positive last March after attending certain events in Lucknow. ten

out of 13 Kriti i say The Luka Chuppi The actress was in Chandigarh filming with Rajkummar Rao, after which she reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The actress will then be seen in the mythological film, Adipurush, opposite the southern star Prabhas. 11

out of 13 Manoj bajpayee The actor who was recently infected with coronavirus said that although there are strict protocols on set, he was infected because someone else was not following safety rules. The actor’s next OTT movie Silence… Can you hear it? premieres on March 26. 12

out of 13 Sanjay Leela Bhansali The filmmaker would have tested positive on the sets of his next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Filming for the film starring Alia Bhatt has been halted and is expected to resume by the end of the month. 13

out of 13 Gauhar Khan The actress was reportedly convicted by Mumbai police for violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. Police filed an FIR after a complaint was filed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Photos: Instagram



