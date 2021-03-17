Actor Yaphet Kotto has died aged 81

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

To Europe now, where several countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, have now suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 – this after dozens of people have had blood clots within days of receiving the vaccine, which has so far been given to 17 million people in Europe. But doctors and health experts criticize the suspension, saying there is no evidence of a link between the blood clots and the vaccine and that the benefits far outweigh the risks. Rob Schmitz from NPR is with us from Berlin.

KELLY: So I’m trying to remember. It was only last week that news broke that Denmark had suspended the vaccine. They were the first. They were alone. And now it’s like country after country after country after country.

SCHMITZ: Yeah, it’s been a stunt. And it all started last week. These reports trickled in that a handful of those who had received the vaccine had developed blood clots, brain hemorrhages, some of which were fatal. Here in Germany, these reports worry some health authorities. And yesterday, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that Germany will suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine until it is assured it is safe. France, Italy and Spain followed suit yesterday. The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing these reports.

KELLY: Looking at them – he’s trying to figure out what links there may or may not be between blood clotting and platelet issues and this vaccine. But I understand their opinion so far is that people should continue to receive this vaccine.

SCHMITZ: Yeah, they’re sticking to that message as they investigate these blood clot cases this week. At a press conference today, the agency’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said the situation was not unexpected. When you vaccinate millions of people, it is inevitable that you will have rare and serious effects that occur after vaccination in some people. Here is what she said.

EMER COOKE: Our position is that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks. But it is a serious concern, and it requires serious and detailed scientific evaluation.

SCHMITZ: And Mary Louise, Cooke’s agency is investigating whether this vaccine is causing these clots and will announce the results of its investigation on Thursday.

KELLY: But the fact – it seems the European medical community is not aligned with the decision by a large number of governments in Europe to suspend the vaccine.

SCHMITZ: Yes, there is a lot of anger here among health officials in Germany and across Europe today. You know, as far as we know, there are only dozens of cases of blood clotting among at least 17 million people who have received this vaccine. And this incidence rate is not higher than what happens in the general public. And in fact, according to the European Medicines Agency, it is probably lower in those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. This decision by several EU countries to suspend this vaccine is therefore both disconcerting and frustrating.

KELLY: And just to clarify, the AstraZeneca vaccine isn’t given here in the U.S. It’s not one of those …

SCHMITZ: That’s right.

KELLY: … that the Americans get. But it is the main thing that the Europeans have obtained.

SCHMITZ: It’s a big problem for Europeans. You know, when the EU ordered vaccines last year, they bet big on the AstraZeneca vaccine, in part because it was by far the most affordable. He therefore ordered hundreds of millions of doses of this vaccine. And the problem started in January when AstraZeneca admitted it wouldn’t be able to deliver those first orders for the EU. Now that countries are suspending the vaccine, it will slow down this incredibly slow deployment of the vaccine in Europe even further. And the people here have just had enough of it all.

And here in Germany we are seeing political fallout. Two German states held their elections this weekend, and the center-right Christian Democrats, who, through Chancellor Angela Merkel, are currently helping to govern Germany, suffered heavy losses as a result of this. that many believe is their mismanagement of the deployment of this vaccine.

KELLY: I can imagine the frustration. Rob Schmitz from NPR is joining us from Berlin.

